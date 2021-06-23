Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of August 2021 01:59:22 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Introduction to Piping in Linux - ByteXD

    Piping is a method of taking the output of one command and using it as the input to the second command.

    In this tutorial we’ll cover some of the basics of piping in Linux.

  • Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye From Command Line - LinuxBabe

    Debian 11, codenamed Bullseye, was released on August 14, 2021. This tutorial is going to show you how to upgrade Debian 10 to Debian 11 from the command line. You can follow this tutorial on a Debian 10 desktop, or Debian 10 server. As with every Debian release, Debian 11 will be supported for 5 years. The codename “Bullseye” is named after the toy horse in the Toy Story movie.

  • How to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install VLC Media Player on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable

    The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with various plugins.

    By default, Fedora Linux does not include VLC, so users wanting to use the software will need to install it manually. However, this is a straightforward process. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your Fedora Linux operating system:

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Mess of vulnerabilities expose Windows, Linux servers to attack [Ed: Seems like a recent FUD pattern seeking to say that Windows and Linux are somehow "equally" unsafe]

    A cryptomining malware that exploits over twenty known vulnerabilities has been dubbed the “King of Vulnerability Exploitation” by cybersecurity experts.

  • New Google Chrome Security Warning: 7 Serious Flaws Confirmed [Ed: You can tell Microsoft is very nervous about Google when its media operatives -- like Davey Winder in this case -- try hard to shift attention]

    Google has confirmed a whole new bunch of alarmingly serious security vulnerabilities in Chrome 92, just two weeks after the last batch of flaws was fixed. These new security threats mean that "an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has stated.

  • Call for testing [Tails] 4.22~rc1

    Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August!

  • Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0

    The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification. With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a wide range of other nft command improvements. There are also bug fixes and documentation updates.

  • nftables 1.0.0 release

today's howtos

  • Introduction to Piping in Linux - ByteXD

    Piping is a method of taking the output of one command and using it as the input to the second command. In this tutorial we’ll cover some of the basics of piping in Linux.

  • Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye From Command Line - LinuxBabe

    Debian 11, codenamed Bullseye, was released on August 14, 2021. This tutorial is going to show you how to upgrade Debian 10 to Debian 11 from the command line. You can follow this tutorial on a Debian 10 desktop, or Debian 10 server. As with every Debian release, Debian 11 will be supported for 5 years. The codename “Bullseye” is named after the toy horse in the Toy Story movie.

  • How to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install VLC Media Player on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable

    The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with various plugins. By default, Fedora Linux does not include VLC, so users wanting to use the software will need to install it manually. However, this is a straightforward process. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your Fedora Linux operating system:

Emmanuele Bassi: The GTK Documentation

As you may have noticed, there have been various changes in the GNOME developer documentation website, as of late. These changes also affected the API references for GTK and its core dependencies. What has changed The main change is that GTK moved to a new documentation tool for its API reference and ancillary documentation, called gi-docgen. Unlike the previous documentation tool, gtk-doc, gi-docgen uses the introspection data that is generated by GObject-based libraries to build the API reference. Read more Also: Porting GNOME Design tools to GTK 4

EuroLinux 8.4 released

On August 16, 2021 we released version 8.4 of the EuroLinux operating system. It adds a few important technology highlights. The new release is compatible with the latest version of RHEL. As we already indicated, EuroLinux 8 is a distribution based directly on the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® system source code. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6