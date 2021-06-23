today's howtos Introduction to Piping in Linux - ByteXD Piping is a method of taking the output of one command and using it as the input to the second command. In this tutorial we’ll cover some of the basics of piping in Linux.

Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye From Command Line - LinuxBabe Debian 11, codenamed Bullseye, was released on August 14, 2021. This tutorial is going to show you how to upgrade Debian 10 to Debian 11 from the command line. You can follow this tutorial on a Debian 10 desktop, or Debian 10 server. As with every Debian release, Debian 11 will be supported for 5 years. The codename “Bullseye” is named after the toy horse in the Toy Story movie.

How to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Install VLC Media Player on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with various plugins. By default, Fedora Linux does not include VLC, so users wanting to use the software will need to install it manually. However, this is a straightforward process. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your Fedora Linux operating system: