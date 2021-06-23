Security Leftovers
-
Mess of vulnerabilities expose Windows, Linux servers to attack [Ed: Seems like a recent FUD pattern seeking to say that Windows and Linux are somehow "equally" unsafe]
A cryptomining malware that exploits over twenty known vulnerabilities has been dubbed the “King of Vulnerability Exploitation” by cybersecurity experts.
-
New Google Chrome Security Warning: 7 Serious Flaws Confirmed [Ed: You can tell Microsoft is very nervous about Google when its media operatives -- like Davey Winder in this case -- try hard to shift attention]
Google has confirmed a whole new bunch of alarmingly serious security vulnerabilities in Chrome 92, just two weeks after the last batch of flaws was fixed. These new security threats mean that "an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has stated.
-
Call for testing [Tails] 4.22~rc1
Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August!
-
Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0
The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification.
With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a wide range of other nft command improvements. There are also bug fixes and documentation updates.
-
nftables 1.0.0 release
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 534 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Emmanuele Bassi: The GTK Documentation
As you may have noticed, there have been various changes in the GNOME developer documentation website, as of late. These changes also affected the API references for GTK and its core dependencies. What has changed The main change is that GTK moved to a new documentation tool for its API reference and ancillary documentation, called gi-docgen. Unlike the previous documentation tool, gtk-doc, gi-docgen uses the introspection data that is generated by GObject-based libraries to build the API reference. Also: Porting GNOME Design tools to GTK 4
EuroLinux 8.4 released
On August 16, 2021 we released version 8.4 of the EuroLinux operating system. It adds a few important technology highlights. The new release is compatible with the latest version of RHEL. As we already indicated, EuroLinux 8 is a distribution based directly on the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® system source code.
Recent comments
41 min 29 sec ago
45 min 39 sec ago
47 min 30 sec ago
1 hour 26 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago