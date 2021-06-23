Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of August 2021 02:16:47 AM
Red Hat
  • What Can Video Games Teach Us About Edge Computing?

    From button-mashing brawlers to massive battle royales, there’s a lot of fun to be had in online gaming. That is, if players’ connections are reliable. If you’ve ever dealt with input delay, or wrestled with lag, you know how important a quality connection is in online gaming. But with edge computing on the horizon, what impact might there be on how we play?

    The internet, as we’ve explored in past seasons of Command Line Heroes, is a patchwork of international agreements and varying infrastructure. But there’s something coming to change the ways we connect. In this episode of Compiler, we explore what edge computing could mean for people who enjoy video games, and what this form of entertainment could teach us about the technology.

  • OpenShift and the NSA-CISA ‘Kubernetes Hardening Guidance’

    Red Hat applauds the recent release of Kubernetes hardening guidance from the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) to improve the nation’s cybersecurity through their collaborative efforts. Cybersecurity is a team sport and Red Hat is pleased to help foster government and industry collaboration. This guidance will be especially useful to security practitioners in both public and private sectors who can benefit from the experience of leading cybersecurity experts.

  • Operating in a hybrid architecture and managing complexity

    As more organizations move to hybrid architectures, operating in one or more clouds as well as on-premises, application development and operations teams have had to adapt. According to our research, 57% of organizations are running their IT infrastructure in heterogeneous environments. Containers – lightweight code/configuration bundles that run without regard to the underlying hardware – have been a key enabler and driver of this transformation. But achieving an efficient outcome from this shift means workloads must be able to run anywhere without being hampered by complex container management issues.

  • IBM Research, Red Hat Team Up To Add Load-Aware Resource Management To Kubernetes

    Engineers at IBM Research and Red Hat OpenShift recently joined hands to help researchers tackle two fundamental challenges in today’s constantly changing hybrid cloud field: the first being able to back up their ideas with deep research and the second about assuring the open source community that their idea is important and how it enhances existing software frameworks.

Office closure amid more IBM layoffs

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of August 2021 02:33:58 AM.

Security Leftovers

  • Mess of vulnerabilities expose Windows, Linux servers to attack [Ed: Seems like a recent FUD pattern seeking to say that Windows and Linux are somehow "equally" unsafe]

    A cryptomining malware that exploits over twenty known vulnerabilities has been dubbed the “King of Vulnerability Exploitation” by cybersecurity experts.

  • New Google Chrome Security Warning: 7 Serious Flaws Confirmed [Ed: You can tell Microsoft is very nervous about Google when its media operatives -- like Davey Winder in this case -- try hard to shift attention]

    Google has confirmed a whole new bunch of alarmingly serious security vulnerabilities in Chrome 92, just two weeks after the last batch of flaws was fixed. These new security threats mean that "an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has stated.

  • Call for testing [Tails] 4.22~rc1

    Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August!

  • Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0

    The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification. With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a wide range of other nft command improvements. There are also bug fixes and documentation updates.

  • nftables 1.0.0 release

today's howtos

  • Introduction to Piping in Linux - ByteXD

    Piping is a method of taking the output of one command and using it as the input to the second command. In this tutorial we’ll cover some of the basics of piping in Linux.

  • Upgrade Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye From Command Line - LinuxBabe

    Debian 11, codenamed Bullseye, was released on August 14, 2021. This tutorial is going to show you how to upgrade Debian 10 to Debian 11 from the command line. You can follow this tutorial on a Debian 10 desktop, or Debian 10 server. As with every Debian release, Debian 11 will be supported for 5 years. The codename “Bullseye” is named after the toy horse in the Toy Story movie.

  • How to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' vs Bob and Bosip Mod on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install VLC Media Player on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable

    The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with various plugins. By default, Fedora Linux does not include VLC, so users wanting to use the software will need to install it manually. However, this is a straightforward process. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your Fedora Linux operating system:

Emmanuele Bassi: The GTK Documentation

As you may have noticed, there have been various changes in the GNOME developer documentation website, as of late. These changes also affected the API references for GTK and its core dependencies. What has changed The main change is that GTK moved to a new documentation tool for its API reference and ancillary documentation, called gi-docgen. Unlike the previous documentation tool, gtk-doc, gi-docgen uses the introspection data that is generated by GObject-based libraries to build the API reference. Read more Also: Porting GNOME Design tools to GTK 4

EuroLinux 8.4 released

On August 16, 2021 we released version 8.4 of the EuroLinux operating system. It adds a few important technology highlights. The new release is compatible with the latest version of RHEL. As we already indicated, EuroLinux 8 is a distribution based directly on the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® system source code. Read more

