IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
What Can Video Games Teach Us About Edge Computing?
From button-mashing brawlers to massive battle royales, there’s a lot of fun to be had in online gaming. That is, if players’ connections are reliable. If you’ve ever dealt with input delay, or wrestled with lag, you know how important a quality connection is in online gaming. But with edge computing on the horizon, what impact might there be on how we play?
The internet, as we’ve explored in past seasons of Command Line Heroes, is a patchwork of international agreements and varying infrastructure. But there’s something coming to change the ways we connect. In this episode of Compiler, we explore what edge computing could mean for people who enjoy video games, and what this form of entertainment could teach us about the technology.
OpenShift and the NSA-CISA ‘Kubernetes Hardening Guidance’
Red Hat applauds the recent release of Kubernetes hardening guidance from the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) to improve the nation’s cybersecurity through their collaborative efforts. Cybersecurity is a team sport and Red Hat is pleased to help foster government and industry collaboration. This guidance will be especially useful to security practitioners in both public and private sectors who can benefit from the experience of leading cybersecurity experts.
Operating in a hybrid architecture and managing complexity
As more organizations move to hybrid architectures, operating in one or more clouds as well as on-premises, application development and operations teams have had to adapt. According to our research, 57% of organizations are running their IT infrastructure in heterogeneous environments. Containers – lightweight code/configuration bundles that run without regard to the underlying hardware – have been a key enabler and driver of this transformation. But achieving an efficient outcome from this shift means workloads must be able to run anywhere without being hampered by complex container management issues.
IBM Research, Red Hat Team Up To Add Load-Aware Resource Management To Kubernetes
Engineers at IBM Research and Red Hat OpenShift recently joined hands to help researchers tackle two fundamental challenges in today’s constantly changing hybrid cloud field: the first being able to back up their ideas with deep research and the second about assuring the open source community that their idea is important and how it enhances existing software frameworks.
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Emmanuele Bassi: The GTK Documentation
As you may have noticed, there have been various changes in the GNOME developer documentation website, as of late. These changes also affected the API references for GTK and its core dependencies. What has changed The main change is that GTK moved to a new documentation tool for its API reference and ancillary documentation, called gi-docgen. Unlike the previous documentation tool, gtk-doc, gi-docgen uses the introspection data that is generated by GObject-based libraries to build the API reference. Also: Porting GNOME Design tools to GTK 4
EuroLinux 8.4 released
On August 16, 2021 we released version 8.4 of the EuroLinux operating system. It adds a few important technology highlights. The new release is compatible with the latest version of RHEL. As we already indicated, EuroLinux 8 is a distribution based directly on the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® system source code.
Office closure amid more IBM layoffs
IBM Closes New York City Offices Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases