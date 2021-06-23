Within an industrial setting, being able to determine if and/or when a machine malfunctions is vital to maintaining safety and uptime. This challenge is what prompted a maker who goes by javagoza on element14 to enter into their Design for a Cause 2021 contest with his device, which he calls the VenTTracker.

At its heart, the VenTTracker uses an Arduino Nano 33 IoT mounted onto a small protoboard that is attached to a sliding surface, such as a window or vent. Under normal operation, the device does nothing, but once an anomaly is detected, including an obstacle or breakdown, the onboard OLED screen shows an alert message.