Open Hardware and Linux Devices
-
Commander X16: A Dreamy 8 Bit Computer Comes Closer To Reality
-
VenTTracker is an anomaly detection system for windows to help ensure proper ventilation | Arduino Blog
Within an industrial setting, being able to determine if and/or when a machine malfunctions is vital to maintaining safety and uptime. This challenge is what prompted a maker who goes by javagoza on element14 to enter into their Design for a Cause 2021 contest with his device, which he calls the VenTTracker.
At its heart, the VenTTracker uses an Arduino Nano 33 IoT mounted onto a small protoboard that is attached to a sliding surface, such as a window or vent. Under normal operation, the device does nothing, but once an anomaly is detected, including an obstacle or breakdown, the onboard OLED screen shows an alert message.
-
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm® QRB5165 to Power Advanced Robotics Innovations
Lantronix’s Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM is an ultra-compact (29 x 50 mm), production-ready computing module based on the powerful Qualcomm® QRB5165 System-on-Chip with Ubuntu 18.04 Linux. The Open-Q™ 5165RB utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ heterogenous compute expertise to provide an SoC with multiple specialized processing cores, including...
-
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Emmanuele Bassi: The GTK Documentation
As you may have noticed, there have been various changes in the GNOME developer documentation website, as of late. These changes also affected the API references for GTK and its core dependencies. What has changed The main change is that GTK moved to a new documentation tool for its API reference and ancillary documentation, called gi-docgen. Unlike the previous documentation tool, gtk-doc, gi-docgen uses the introspection data that is generated by GObject-based libraries to build the API reference. Also: Porting GNOME Design tools to GTK 4
EuroLinux 8.4 released
On August 16, 2021 we released version 8.4 of the EuroLinux operating system. It adds a few important technology highlights. The new release is compatible with the latest version of RHEL. As we already indicated, EuroLinux 8 is a distribution based directly on the Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® system source code.
