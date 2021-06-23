Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, Kernel at 30, Mesa 21.2.1 Released
Linux Plumbers Conference: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference
Creating diverse communities requires effort and commitment to creating inclusive and welcoming spaces. Recognizing that communities which adopt inclusive language and actions attract and retain more individuals from diverse backgrounds, the Linux kernel community adopted inclusive language in Linux 5.8 release. Understanding if this sort of change has been effective is a topic of active research. This MC will take a pulse of the Linux kernel community as it turns 30 this year and discuss some next steps. Experts from the DEI research community will share their perspectives, together with the perspectives from the Linux community members. This microconference will build on what was started at the LPC 2020 BoF session on Improving Diversity.
Linux at 30 – Extending Agility in the Era of Blockchain, IoT & Supercomputing
Linux is entering its 3rd decade of existence. And, it will be a glorious celebration around the world in the Web3.0 era. Research revealed Linux systems would soon outpace and outperform many of the existing super-powers of OS industry, including Microsoft. What started out of frustration on working with traditional operating systems (OS) for Linus Torvalds, Linux kernel steadily became a ubiquitous part of the fast-growing open-source DevOps economy. Linux’s popular distribution versions include Fedora and Ubuntu, both of which are now strong components of the internet of things, driving value in the cloud computing setups and robotics. From NASA to Mercedes Benz, there is a streak of Linux visible in the IT and programming world, which needs to be highlighted widely, even as other OS makers shift focus to delivering licensed products that need massive up-hauling every 6 months.
Mesa 21.2.1 Released With "Nice Changes For Almost Everyone
For those that prefer to hold off on upgrading to a new Mesa stable release series until the first point release is out, Mesa 21.2.1 is now available as the first update to this quarter's Mesa 21.2 series.
Mesa 21.2 introduced the Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D driver for i965 through Haswell graphics hardware support, PanVK was merged for starting on Vulkan for Arm Mali GPUs, support for alternate GBM back-ends contributed by NVIDIA, continued work on Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics across the board, various RADV Vulkan driver improvements, and much more. It was quite a busy quarter in the open-source graphics world.
