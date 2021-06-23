today's howtos
-
19 Best Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop
With your fresh Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa installation, especially coming from an entirely different operating system, setting things up to your taste can be a daunting and expensive endeavor.
This tutorial has curated a handful of things to do after installing Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Canonical officially moved from Unity to GNOME, thus we explain based Gnome Desktop.
-
How to Install Google Chrome on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable
Google Chrome is the most used Internet Explorer software on the earth, with a recent update in 2021 that Chrome is currently the primary browser of more than 2.65 billion internet users as you would know, installing Debian 11, like most Linux distributions, only install Mozilla Firefox. However, installing Google Chrome on Debian is a straightforward task.
-
How to Find and Replace Text, Word, or String in File
If you manage to take a deeper glimpse inside the ecosystem of the Linux operating system environment, you will discover that its built-in commands are sufficient enough to solve most of our computing problems.
One such problem is the need to find and replace text, word, or string in a file especially when you are in a server environment. A solution to this problem lets you handle nagging issues like updating the “/etc/apt/sources.list” file after a successful Linux system upgrade.
-
How to Set Static IP Address in Rocky Linux
The binary compatibility that associates Rocky Linux with RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) has made this free operating system software a perfect alternative for users that still want to reap the server benefits found in the RHEL ecosystem. It has made Rocky Linux an ideal candidate for server management and networking.
This article seeks to explore how to associate network configurations with IP addresses on the Rocky Linux environment to successfully set up a static IP address.
-
