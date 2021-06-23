Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of August 2021 04:56:40 AM Filed under
Misc
  • FM Awk: Terminal File Manager In Pure AWK??? - Invidious

    Today we're looking at a bizarre file manager, it's not like this is an amazing tool that everybody should use but fm awk demonstrates how insanely power awk can be if you're insane enough to actually write an entire program in it.

  • Ubuntu Blog: About MAAS 3.0 and LXD

    With the release of MAAS 3.0, we moved LXD virtual machines out of Beta. Several articles in the MAAS documentation address LXD. Since no document ties all these features together, though, it’s time for a topical blog about LXD.

  • Google Summer of Code 2021 final report

    While current testing suite of KIO-FUSE tests individual operations pretty aptly, it lacks the support to put KIO-FUSE through regression tests. KIO-FUSE has not been through regression tests and chances are, doing so would uncover bugs that previously went undetected. KIO-FUSE is updated fairly frequently and new features are still being added, making regression testing a necessity to prevent new bugs from creeping in.

    The lack of regression tests in KIO-FUSE’s current testing suite can be fixed by integrating XFSTESTS with it. XFSTESTS is considered as the quintessential file system regression testing suite and KIO-FUSE would benefit greatly from it. A more rigorous testing regime would translate to an even more robust and reliable filesystem. Testing KIO-FUSE would mean we’re testing KIO slaves as well. As of now, XFSTESTS doesn’t support FUSE, and that’ll have to be added as a part of this project. FUSE support for XFSTESTS would be a major plus since it’d allow hundreds of file systems written using FUSE to be tested.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, Kernel at 30, Mesa 21.2.1 Released

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference

    Creating diverse communities requires effort and commitment to creating inclusive and welcoming spaces. Recognizing that communities which adopt inclusive language and actions attract and retain more individuals from diverse backgrounds, the Linux kernel community adopted inclusive language in Linux 5.8 release. Understanding if this sort of change has been effective is a topic of active research. This MC will take a pulse of the Linux kernel community as it turns 30 this year and discuss some next steps. Experts from the DEI research community will share their perspectives, together with the perspectives from the Linux community members. This microconference will build on what was started at the LPC 2020 BoF session on Improving Diversity.

  • Linux at 30 – Extending Agility in the Era of Blockchain, IoT & Supercomputing

    Linux is entering its 3rd decade of existence. And, it will be a glorious celebration around the world in the Web3.0 era. Research revealed Linux systems would soon outpace and outperform many of the existing super-powers of OS industry, including Microsoft. What started out of frustration on working with traditional operating systems (OS) for Linus Torvalds, Linux kernel steadily became a ubiquitous part of the fast-growing open-source DevOps economy. Linux’s popular distribution versions include Fedora and Ubuntu, both of which are now strong components of the internet of things, driving value in the cloud computing setups and robotics. From NASA to Mercedes Benz, there is a streak of Linux visible in the IT and programming world, which needs to be highlighted widely, even as other OS makers shift focus to delivering licensed products that need massive up-hauling every 6 months.

  • Mesa 21.2.1 Released With "Nice Changes For Almost Everyone

    For those that prefer to hold off on upgrading to a new Mesa stable release series until the first point release is out, Mesa 21.2.1 is now available as the first update to this quarter's Mesa 21.2 series. Mesa 21.2 introduced the Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D driver for i965 through Haswell graphics hardware support, PanVK was merged for starting on Vulkan for Arm Mali GPUs, support for alternate GBM back-ends contributed by NVIDIA, continued work on Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics across the board, various RADV Vulkan driver improvements, and much more. It was quite a busy quarter in the open-source graphics world.

Open Hardware and Linux Devices

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • What Can Video Games Teach Us About Edge Computing?

    From button-mashing brawlers to massive battle royales, there’s a lot of fun to be had in online gaming. That is, if players’ connections are reliable. If you’ve ever dealt with input delay, or wrestled with lag, you know how important a quality connection is in online gaming. But with edge computing on the horizon, what impact might there be on how we play? The internet, as we’ve explored in past seasons of Command Line Heroes, is a patchwork of international agreements and varying infrastructure. But there’s something coming to change the ways we connect. In this episode of Compiler, we explore what edge computing could mean for people who enjoy video games, and what this form of entertainment could teach us about the technology.

  • OpenShift and the NSA-CISA ‘Kubernetes Hardening Guidance’

    Red Hat applauds the recent release of Kubernetes hardening guidance from the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) to improve the nation’s cybersecurity through their collaborative efforts. Cybersecurity is a team sport and Red Hat is pleased to help foster government and industry collaboration. This guidance will be especially useful to security practitioners in both public and private sectors who can benefit from the experience of leading cybersecurity experts.

  • Operating in a hybrid architecture and managing complexity

    As more organizations move to hybrid architectures, operating in one or more clouds as well as on-premises, application development and operations teams have had to adapt. According to our research, 57% of organizations are running their IT infrastructure in heterogeneous environments. Containers – lightweight code/configuration bundles that run without regard to the underlying hardware – have been a key enabler and driver of this transformation. But achieving an efficient outcome from this shift means workloads must be able to run anywhere without being hampered by complex container management issues.

  • IBM Research, Red Hat Team Up To Add Load-Aware Resource Management To Kubernetes

    Engineers at IBM Research and Red Hat OpenShift recently joined hands to help researchers tackle two fundamental challenges in today’s constantly changing hybrid cloud field: the first being able to back up their ideas with deep research and the second about assuring the open source community that their idea is important and how it enhances existing software frameworks.

Security Leftovers

  • Mess of vulnerabilities expose Windows, Linux servers to attack [Ed: Seems like a recent FUD pattern seeking to say that Windows and Linux are somehow "equally" unsafe]

    A cryptomining malware that exploits over twenty known vulnerabilities has been dubbed the “King of Vulnerability Exploitation” by cybersecurity experts.

  • New Google Chrome Security Warning: 7 Serious Flaws Confirmed [Ed: You can tell Microsoft is very nervous about Google when its media operatives -- like Davey Winder in this case -- try hard to shift attention]

    Google has confirmed a whole new bunch of alarmingly serious security vulnerabilities in Chrome 92, just two weeks after the last batch of flaws was fixed. These new security threats mean that "an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system," the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has stated.

  • Call for testing [Tails] 4.22~rc1

    Contribute to Tails by testing our release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August!

  • Netfilter Releases Nftables 1.0

    The Netfilter project has announced the release of Nftables 1.0.0 for their user-space code for interfacing with the Linux kernel's Nftables subsystem for network filtering and classification. With Nftables 1.0 there is catch-all set element support, support for defining variables from the command-line, simplified syntax for NAT mappings, and a wide range of other nft command improvements. There are also bug fixes and documentation updates.

  • nftables 1.0.0 release

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6