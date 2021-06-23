today's leftovers
-
FM Awk: Terminal File Manager In Pure AWK??? - Invidious
Today we're looking at a bizarre file manager, it's not like this is an amazing tool that everybody should use but fm awk demonstrates how insanely power awk can be if you're insane enough to actually write an entire program in it.
-
Ubuntu Blog: About MAAS 3.0 and LXD
With the release of MAAS 3.0, we moved LXD virtual machines out of Beta. Several articles in the MAAS documentation address LXD. Since no document ties all these features together, though, it’s time for a topical blog about LXD.
-
Google Summer of Code 2021 final report
While current testing suite of KIO-FUSE tests individual operations pretty aptly, it lacks the support to put KIO-FUSE through regression tests. KIO-FUSE has not been through regression tests and chances are, doing so would uncover bugs that previously went undetected. KIO-FUSE is updated fairly frequently and new features are still being added, making regression testing a necessity to prevent new bugs from creeping in.
The lack of regression tests in KIO-FUSE’s current testing suite can be fixed by integrating XFSTESTS with it. XFSTESTS is considered as the quintessential file system regression testing suite and KIO-FUSE would benefit greatly from it. A more rigorous testing regime would translate to an even more robust and reliable filesystem. Testing KIO-FUSE would mean we’re testing KIO slaves as well. As of now, XFSTESTS doesn’t support FUSE, and that’ll have to be added as a part of this project. FUSE support for XFSTESTS would be a major plus since it’d allow hundreds of file systems written using FUSE to be tested.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, Kernel at 30, Mesa 21.2.1 Released
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 42 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 19 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 42 min ago