GNOME 40.4 Released with More Bug Fixes and Various Improvements
The GNOME 40.4 point release comes exactly a month after the GNOME 40.3 update and it’s considered a stable bugfix release for the GNOME 40 series that fixes some critical issues, but also adds various improvements to existing functionality for a better GNOME desktop experience.
Epiphany 40.3 web browser now uses PDF.js only for GET requests and the AdGuard script to block YouTube ads. It also adds supports for manually checking adblock filter content type and comes with a fix for an UI process CPU usage issue.
