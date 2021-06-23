Android Leftovers
-
Android 12 is still in beta, but will your phone be compatible? - CNET
-
Android 12 will bring a completely new way to control your phone | Trusted Reviews
-
Samsung One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update tracker: Eligible devices & more
-
How To Use The Game Dashboard Feature On Android 12?
-
Nokia Android 11 (Android R) update eligible devices
-
Poco Android 11 update status & release date
-
Google Podcasts on the web is picking up a welcome feature from the Android app
-
Google is shutting down its Android Auto mobile app in favor of Google Assistant - The Verge
-
Google undermined 3rd-party app stores on Android platform: Report | Business Standard News
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: A Great Foldable Android Phone
-
Best Android app deals of the day: The Sequence, and more - 9to5Toys
-
Motorola Edge 2021 hands-on: Moto's winning Android recipe cranked up to 108 - SlashGear
-
'Carsifi' is another dongle for Wireless Android Auto - 9to5Google
-
Chrome Android tests New Tab Page revamp, how to turn off - 9to5Google
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 514 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: B.i.t.Lock, XeSS, Ո Օ Ո, Hadean Tactics, and QuakeCon Stuff
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm QRB5165 system-on-module is made for robotics applications
Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB is a tiny System-on-Module (SoM) based on the same Qualcomm QRB5165 octa-core IoT processor we’ve just seen in Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform high-end drone reference design. The ultra-compact (50x29mm) module comes with 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS flash, multiple MIPI camera and display ports, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and various I/Os. Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB module specifications...
3 steps for managing a beginner-friendly open source community
When someone is new to contributing to open source, the best place to start is often beginner-friendly bugs and issues. But before they can do that, they have to be able to find those kinds of issues. As a member of an open source project, there's a lot you can do to help beginners find a way to contribute. Bearing this in mind, the AnitaB.org open source community prioritizes making our community beginner-friendly. We have initiatives to ensure that we're inclusive for contributors at different levels of experience and for different types of contributions that don't only relate to coding.
Recent comments
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 45 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 18 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago