During QuakeCon the original Quake got an enhanced edition released, which Nightdive Studios worked on. It works with Steam Play Proton and you can also use the Steam Play tool Luxtorpeda to play the new content on an open source game engine.

Hadean Tactics is an Early Access game that blends together an auto-battler with a deck-builder to give you a thoroughly great experience and there's a new content upgrade out now.

Any game that claims to have a "genre-first" will always raise some eyebrows and that's exactly what the developers of non - The First Warp are saying with it out now. It's a point and click adventure that on the surface, it looks like any other. However, they claim to have a properly unique time-manipulation mechanic that's not been seen in the genre before. The story follows "Ո Օ Ո", an alien creature stranded across the galaxy far away from home. Through time-warping and manipulation you go through "vast alien faunas in the quest to unravel the mysteries behind your own unexpected disappearance".

Punk Labs emailed to announce that they've released Raster Prime [REMIX], a spacial memory sci-fi puzzle adventure. Created with Godot Engine, it's actually a re-release from their mobile game with it upgraded for desktop systems. "Welcome to the TRAPPIST System. A monolith was recently discovered dotted with obelisks emitting holographic glyphs and binary controls. What could they mean? Enter the sequences to travel further into the unknown, and unearth a deeper mystery that may never be fully understood."

Over the past year, everyone in the PC gaming community has been talking about DLSS and FidelityFX. However, it seems that Linux gamers have been missing out, with DLSS only working through Proton when combined with a beta Nvidia driver and FidelityFX leaving much to be desired in terms of graphics. Fortunately, Intel appears to want to change that with their new XeSS frame rate boosting technology. Launching alongside their upcoming Alchemist range of GPUs, it promises the ease of implementation of FidelityFX while competing in terms of image quality with DLSS.

After a puzzle game to relax with this weekend? You should go and check out B.i.t.Lock. Not only is it free and good but it also just got a huge free upgrade too. B.i.t.Lock has you pushing around blocks however the classic idea was spiced-up with how you change the entire shape. Pushing parts of the block into an object with shift one part of it around, so you need to use clever positioning on the grid to get into the correct shape and position. Simple idea but brilliantly executed.

Qualcomm QRB5165 system-on-module is made for robotics applications Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB is a tiny System-on-Module (SoM) based on the same Qualcomm QRB5165 octa-core IoT processor we’ve just seen in Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform high-end drone reference design. The ultra-compact (50x29mm) module comes with 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS flash, multiple MIPI camera and display ports, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and various I/Os. Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB module specifications...