today's leftovers
-
Bye CUPS: Printing with netcat
I had to read this several times. WTF. Use netcat? Surely I was missing some wizardry in the FreeBSD kernel that configured a network printer as some local network target aliased to netlaser, which handled all the printing magic for me. But how? Years of arbitrarily picking from a list of similarly named print drivers in CUPS prevented my brain from accepting what was written. I was confused. After trying to decipher the other sections in the document, I decided I would go for it.
nc 192.168.1.226 9100 < file.pdf
It. Just. Prints.
-
[OpenBSD] -current has moved to 7.0-beta
With the following commit, Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) moved -current to version 7.0-beta: [...]
-
Gentle Guide to Get Started With tmux
You ended up here probably because you are looking to level up your command line skills. And that’s fine, it is the exact same reason I am writing this blog post. Since I began learning how to program, I’ve been a terminal dweller, and it’s been great. I always feel at home when I log into my shell. Today, our terminal experience will feel even better. We will level up our knowledge and our toolbelt with a great tool called tmux.
-
How to make your home Shiny or Rstudio Server accessible from the public internet
You have installed Shiny and/or RStudio server in your home computer and it works great as long as you are connected to your local network, however, you can’t access it from other locations, What can you do?
The solution is to expose your server to the public internet by forwarding incoming traffic to the corresponding port in your server. Now, I’m not going to lie to you telling you that this article is going to give you detailed instructions on how to do it with your specific router because it would be virtually impossible, each router brand (an even model) has a different management interface, I can only give you the required steps along with an example using the router I have at home, although, generally speaking, the procedure involves the same steps regardless of the specific router model you have, so with a little effort on your part you should be able to figure out how to make it work with your own router.
-
B-Trees: More Than I Thought I'd Want to Know
Recently, I’ve been reading through the excellent Database Internals (Alex Petrov, 2019). The first half of the book is dedicated to the implementation of database storage engines – the subsystem(s) of a DBMS that handles long-term persistence of data. A surprising amount of this section discusses the implementation and optimization of various B-Tree data structures.
-
Teleport Raises $30MM Series B and Expands its Access Plane Technology with MongoDB Support
Teleport, the Access Plane company, is announcing today that it has secured $30M in Series B funding. The company also released its latest version of its offering, Teleport 7.0 – introducing identity-based access for MongoDB.
This funding round is led by S28 Capital and Kleiner Perkins and follows the company’s record-breaking quarter, with net new annual recurring revenue up 5x and total annual recurring revenue up 2.5x, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
-
Arm-based notebook processor shipments post 5-fold jump in 2020
-
Add 57,600 pixels to your Raspberry Pi Pico
-
Games: B.i.t.Lock, XeSS, Ո Օ Ո, Hadean Tactics, and QuakeCon Stuff
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm QRB5165 system-on-module is made for robotics applications
Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB is a tiny System-on-Module (SoM) based on the same Qualcomm QRB5165 octa-core IoT processor we’ve just seen in Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform high-end drone reference design. The ultra-compact (50x29mm) module comes with 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS flash, multiple MIPI camera and display ports, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and various I/Os. Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB module specifications...
3 steps for managing a beginner-friendly open source community
When someone is new to contributing to open source, the best place to start is often beginner-friendly bugs and issues. But before they can do that, they have to be able to find those kinds of issues. As a member of an open source project, there's a lot you can do to help beginners find a way to contribute. Bearing this in mind, the AnitaB.org open source community prioritizes making our community beginner-friendly. We have initiatives to ensure that we're inclusive for contributors at different levels of experience and for different types of contributions that don't only relate to coding.
