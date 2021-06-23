Today in Techrights
- Using Web-based IRC for Your Communities, Projects and Professional/Personal Circles, Using Free/Libre Software at Every Level (From Server to Client)
- Links 20/8/2021: GNOME 40.4 and Many Games Released
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, August 19, 2021
- Links 20/8/2021: IBM Layoffs and RHEL Clone EuroLinux 8.4 Released
- [Meme] IBM's Quiet Announcement of Layoffs This Thursday ('Bloodbath' in IBM's Marketing/PR Division)
- Naming and Shaming 'Captured' Publications That Knowingly and Intentionally Published Fake News About the EU's Unified Patent Court So Far This Week
- Links 19/8/2021: LibreOffice 7.2 Community and Best in Kali Linux
- Links 19/8/2021: KaOS 2021.08 and a Look at CarbonUI
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Games: B.i.t.Lock, XeSS, Ո Օ Ո, Hadean Tactics, and QuakeCon Stuff
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm QRB5165 system-on-module is made for robotics applications
Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB is a tiny System-on-Module (SoM) based on the same Qualcomm QRB5165 octa-core IoT processor we’ve just seen in Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform high-end drone reference design. The ultra-compact (50x29mm) module comes with 8GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS flash, multiple MIPI camera and display ports, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and various I/Os. Lantronix Open-Q 5165RB module specifications...
3 steps for managing a beginner-friendly open source community
When someone is new to contributing to open source, the best place to start is often beginner-friendly bugs and issues. But before they can do that, they have to be able to find those kinds of issues. As a member of an open source project, there's a lot you can do to help beginners find a way to contribute. Bearing this in mind, the AnitaB.org open source community prioritizes making our community beginner-friendly. We have initiatives to ensure that we're inclusive for contributors at different levels of experience and for different types of contributions that don't only relate to coding.
