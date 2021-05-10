Gitea is one of the most well-known self-hosted Git servers and is written in the Go programming language. Gitea includes a file editor for the repository, user management, wiki, project issue tracking, and so on.

Besides the many pros of Gitea, it’s also a lightweight application that doesn’t require much of the resources of your computer.

This article will show you the steps to install Gitea on your Ubuntu 20.04 machine.