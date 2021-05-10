today's howtos
-
Gitea installation on Ubuntu 20.04
Gitea is one of the most well-known self-hosted Git servers and is written in the Go programming language. Gitea includes a file editor for the repository, user management, wiki, project issue tracking, and so on.
Besides the many pros of Gitea, it’s also a lightweight application that doesn’t require much of the resources of your computer.
This article will show you the steps to install Gitea on your Ubuntu 20.04 machine.
-
How To Install Budgie Desktop on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Budgie Desktop on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, the Budgie Desktop environment is popular because of its simplicity yet user-friendly and easy to use. Budgie uses GNOME technologies at its core and is integrated very well with the GNOME stack. Initially, developed as an individual desktop environment for Solus distribution (the then Evolve OS), the Budgie desktop gained popularity, and the Linux community embraced its simplicity.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Budgie desktop environment on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to Install GNOME 40 on Ubuntu 21.04 - LinuxCapable
GNOME 40 introduces many changes from visual changes, new apps, and overhaul back-end changes to improve performance. Overall, it is vastly different from what previous Gnome versions have looked before.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the new GNOME 40 on your Ubuntu 21.04 operating system.
-
How to Install LibreOffice 7.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
The LibreOffice office suite 7.2 was released with many new features and improvements. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and Ubuntu 21.10.
LibreOffice is the default office suite available in Ubuntu as well as many other Linux Distributions out-of-the-box. It’s made up of a Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math, and database management tools, and supports the file formats of MicroSoft Office.
-
How to Upgrade Debian 10 (Buster) to Debian 11 (Bullseye)
Debian 11, codenamed ‘bullseye’ was released on August 10th after nearly two years of development. This is a stable release and will receive support for the next 5 years just like any other Debian stable version.
-
How to set/play with the ArcoLinux Logout application, the ArcoLinux Betterlockscreen and the lock screen | ArcoLinux
Our ArcoLinux Logout and ArcoLinux Betterlockscreen application have been around for a while. But every now and again the developers of betterlockscreen and i3lock will change their application. Then we adapt the code.
We provide you a means to lock your system in several ways. You can choose your own wallpaper in the process.
You can also choose the icons you like. Create new ones if you want. Another example to be creative with the logout application.
Change font size, opacticy, size of the icons and more.
-
Install Flectra on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop
Flectra is a free and open-source CRM and ERP software that provides a lot of flexibility and customization that lets you meet the unique needs of your business.
Also Flectra is the next generation business information system helps you grow your business, with powerful modular design covering all essential aspects of a busines.
Flectra is a fork of Odoo Community and its main goal was to implement many features from Odoo Enterprise while still keeping it open for everyone to use.
-
Install and Configure Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8
Elasticsearch is a free and open-source analytics engine used for storing, searching, and analyzing big volumes of data in real-time. It is written in Java and based on Apache Lucene. It is known for its speed, scalability, and powerful set of features. You can use it to monitor application performance, logging, and log analytics.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ElasticSearch on Rocky Linux 8.
-
Linux Essentials - The sed Command - Invidious [Ed: No, sed is not Linux, it's GNU]
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we explore the sed command. sed, aka the "stream editor" is an underused command, and that's a shame because it's extremely useful for manipulating text.
-
Best Way to Install Node.js and NPM on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux
Here we learn the commands to install Nodejs and its package manager NPM on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux…
Node.js is a framework based on the fastest JavaScript compiler currently available, Google V8. The focus is on high efficiency since asynchronous I/O, i.e. the connection of external resources such as the network or the file system. Since Node.js is based on JavaScript, the entry barrier is correspondingly low, at least for web developers. Node.js is an extremely interesting technology that allows you to develop complex and very scalable web applications with just a few lines of code.
Whereas to download and install various packages & dependencies, Node.js comes with an official package manager called NPM (Node Package Manager).
-
openqa-cli Cheatsheet - openQA bites
Checkout the new openqa-cli cheat sheet page where I start to collect some useful “how do I do …” snippets for the openQA CLI utility openqa-cli.
The page aims at being a quick ready-to-be-use reference cheat sheet and not a complimentary documentation. Feel free to send me further suggestions via email or chat.
-
