Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 20th of August 2021 03:52:04 PM

Joomla 4 core is built with modern technologies to become a more powerful and easy-to-use CMS platform. So let’s see what’s new.

Joomla is an open source Content Management System (CMS) for publishing web content. It allows you to build web sites and powerful online applications. That and its zero price tag makes it a favorite option among many businesses and non-profit organizations.

At 3.7% Joomla is the third most popular CMS system, with WordPress and Drupal ahead of it. With over 9% of all business websites, Joomla’s emphasis on accessibility, speed, security and SEO out of the box make it the CMS of choice for sites that want to expand and grow.