Gitea is one of the most well-known self-hosted Git servers and is written in the Go programming language. Gitea includes a file editor for the repository, user management, wiki, project issue tracking, and so on.
Besides the many pros of Gitea, it’s also a lightweight application that doesn’t require much of the resources of your computer.
This article will show you the steps to install Gitea on your Ubuntu 20.04 machine.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Budgie Desktop on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, the Budgie Desktop environment is popular because of its simplicity yet user-friendly and easy to use. Budgie uses GNOME technologies at its core and is integrated very well with the GNOME stack. Initially, developed as an individual desktop environment for Solus distribution (the then Evolve OS), the Budgie desktop gained popularity, and the Linux community embraced its simplicity.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Budgie desktop environment on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
GNOME 40 introduces many changes from visual changes, new apps, and overhaul back-end changes to improve performance. Overall, it is vastly different from what previous Gnome versions have looked before.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the new GNOME 40 on your Ubuntu 21.04 operating system.
The LibreOffice office suite 7.2 was released with many new features and improvements. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and Ubuntu 21.10.
LibreOffice is the default office suite available in Ubuntu as well as many other Linux Distributions out-of-the-box. It’s made up of a Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Math, and database management tools, and supports the file formats of MicroSoft Office.
Debian 11, codenamed ‘bullseye’ was released on August 10th after nearly two years of development. This is a stable release and will receive support for the next 5 years just like any other Debian stable version.
Our ArcoLinux Logout and ArcoLinux Betterlockscreen application have been around for a while. But every now and again the developers of betterlockscreen and i3lock will change their application. Then we adapt the code.
We provide you a means to lock your system in several ways. You can choose your own wallpaper in the process.
You can also choose the icons you like. Create new ones if you want. Another example to be creative with the logout application.
Change font size, opacticy, size of the icons and more.
Flectra is a free and open-source CRM and ERP software that provides a lot of flexibility and customization that lets you meet the unique needs of your business.
Also Flectra is the next generation business information system helps you grow your business, with powerful modular design covering all essential aspects of a busines.
Flectra is a fork of Odoo Community and its main goal was to implement many features from Odoo Enterprise while still keeping it open for everyone to use.
Elasticsearch is a free and open-source analytics engine used for storing, searching, and analyzing big volumes of data in real-time. It is written in Java and based on Apache Lucene. It is known for its speed, scalability, and powerful set of features. You can use it to monitor application performance, logging, and log analytics.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ElasticSearch on Rocky Linux 8.
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we explore the sed command. sed, aka the "stream editor" is an underused command, and that's a shame because it's extremely useful for manipulating text.
Here we learn the commands to install Nodejs and its package manager NPM on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux…
Node.js is a framework based on the fastest JavaScript compiler currently available, Google V8. The focus is on high efficiency since asynchronous I/O, i.e. the connection of external resources such as the network or the file system. Since Node.js is based on JavaScript, the entry barrier is correspondingly low, at least for web developers. Node.js is an extremely interesting technology that allows you to develop complex and very scalable web applications with just a few lines of code.
Whereas to download and install various packages & dependencies, Node.js comes with an official package manager called NPM (Node Package Manager).
Checkout the new openqa-cli cheat sheet page where I start to collect some useful “how do I do …” snippets for the openQA CLI utility openqa-cli.
The page aims at being a quick ready-to-be-use reference cheat sheet and not a complimentary documentation. Feel free to send me further suggestions via email or chat.
I had to read this several times. WTF. Use netcat? Surely I was missing some wizardry in the FreeBSD kernel that configured a network printer as some local network target aliased to netlaser, which handled all the printing magic for me. But how? Years of arbitrarily picking from a list of similarly named print drivers in CUPS prevented my brain from accepting what was written. I was confused. After trying to decipher the other sections in the document, I decided I would go for it.
nc 192.168.1.226 9100 < file.pdf
It. Just. Prints.
With the following commit, Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) moved -current to version 7.0-beta: [...]
You ended up here probably because you are looking to level up your command line skills. And that’s fine, it is the exact same reason I am writing this blog post. Since I began learning how to program, I’ve been a terminal dweller, and it’s been great. I always feel at home when I log into my shell. Today, our terminal experience will feel even better. We will level up our knowledge and our toolbelt with a great tool called tmux.
You have installed Shiny and/or RStudio server in your home computer and it works great as long as you are connected to your local network, however, you can’t access it from other locations, What can you do?
The solution is to expose your server to the public internet by forwarding incoming traffic to the corresponding port in your server. Now, I’m not going to lie to you telling you that this article is going to give you detailed instructions on how to do it with your specific router because it would be virtually impossible, each router brand (an even model) has a different management interface, I can only give you the required steps along with an example using the router I have at home, although, generally speaking, the procedure involves the same steps regardless of the specific router model you have, so with a little effort on your part you should be able to figure out how to make it work with your own router.
Recently, I’ve been reading through the excellent Database Internals (Alex Petrov, 2019). The first half of the book is dedicated to the implementation of database storage engines – the subsystem(s) of a DBMS that handles long-term persistence of data. A surprising amount of this section discusses the implementation and optimization of various B-Tree data structures.
Teleport, the Access Plane company, is announcing today that it has secured $30M in Series B funding. The company also released its latest version of its offering, Teleport 7.0 – introducing identity-based access for MongoDB.
This funding round is led by S28 Capital and Kleiner Perkins and follows the company’s record-breaking quarter, with net new annual recurring revenue up 5x and total annual recurring revenue up 2.5x, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
