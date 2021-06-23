Ubuntu: The 21.10 Wallpaper Competition, Snap Usage Metrics, and More HowTos
-
Vote in the Ubuntu 21.10 wallpaper competition
The time has come. It’s time to vote for the 10 images you would like included in the official Ubuntu 21.10 release as optional wallpapers.
[...]
We would like to apologise to the artists and photographers and designers who participated. Especially those with high resolution, beautifully detailed images. Google forms simply do not do them justice. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a better platform to host the competition in the short amount of time we had to organise everything.
-
Snap usage metrics now available on the command line
For years now, developers and publishers could view how well their snaps are performing in terms of usage and popularity through the Snap Store Web interface, using the metrics tab. This functionality allows people to examine the cause and effect of their work, like software updates, marketing campaigns, or other events. But it requires manual intervention.
A new capability, currently under development and available in the edge channel of snapcraft, allows developers and publishers to check the usage metrics for their snaps from the command line. This means that actions can be scripted, and it is possible to establish trends based on collected data.
-
Learn How to Install Npm and Node.js on Ubuntu
Node.js is effectively an open-source cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment. With Node.js enabled, you can run JavaScript on your Ubuntu machine without having to worry about opening any browsers. It’s built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and it can be installed in multiple ways on Linux.
Node.js is essential for building server-side and networking applications. This platform runs efficiently on Windows, Linux, FreeBSD and macOS. Npm is the default package manager and is often tagged as the world’s largest software registry.
-
How To Install Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Reveal.js is an open-source HTML presentation framework. It’s a tool that enables anyone with a web browser to create fully-featured and beautiful presentations for free. It is built on open web technologies. It has a rich set of features including, Markdown content, nested slides, PDF export, and JavaScript APIs for controlling the slide navigation.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to connect to an SFTP server in Ubuntu
SFTP is a built-in feature of SSH, and once SSH is installed on a system, SFTP can be used to transfer files back and forth with a GUI or terminal. SFTP is especially useful with servers.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to connect to SFTP servers on Ubuntu, as well as how to configure your own server to host. To get started, ensure you use the latest Ubuntu desktop, Server, or an OS based on Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 40 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Joomla 4 is Here with Bootstrap 5 Integration and More Friendly UI
Joomla 4 core is built with modern technologies to become a more powerful and easy-to-use CMS platform. So let’s see what’s new. Joomla is an open source Content Management System (CMS) for publishing web content. It allows you to build web sites and powerful online applications. That and its zero price tag makes it a favorite option among many businesses and non-profit organizations. At 3.7% Joomla is the third most popular CMS system, with WordPress and Drupal ahead of it. With over 9% of all business websites, Joomla’s emphasis on accessibility, speed, security and SEO out of the box make it the CMS of choice for sites that want to expand and grow.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 16 min ago
16 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 46 min ago
17 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 44 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago