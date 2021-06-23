IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Composable software catalogs on Kubernetes: An easier way to update containerized applications | Red Hat Developer Recently, I've been experimenting with how to build and use composable software catalogs on Kubernetes. Similar to Red Hat Software Collections for Red Hat Enterprise Linux, but adapted for a container context, composable software catalogs let developers add tooling without building a new container image. This article explains how composable software catalogs use existing container technologies to build on the Software Collections model, and how they can potentially make more options available to container users, simplify builds, and reduce container image sizes.

Understanding garbage collection in Java, Part 1: Stages and levels of garbage collection Garbage collection is one of the great benefits of a high-level language. Garbage collection saves programmers from doing a lot of housekeeping, and it helps prevent the very serious errors that can arise from that housekeeping. However, garbage collection is performed by a background thread running at unpredictable times and can force the application to slow down or pause. One of the most important aspects of performance in a production application is choosing the right garbage collector and configuring it optimally. Optimal choices depend on each application's behavior and requirements. Therefore, every Java developer should understand and follow recommended best practices for garbage collection. This article is the beginning of a four-part series about garbage collection in Java. The article describes the process and different levels of garbage collection and offers a few ways to view garbage collection in action. Subsequent articles will delve into more detail, help you choose your garbage collector, and show you how to track its effects.

MAKE MORE with Inkscape – G-Code Tools - Fedora Magazine Inkscape, the most used and loved tool of Fedora’s Design Team, is not just a program for doing nice vector graphics. With vector graphics (in our case SVG) a lot more can be done. Many programs can import this format. Inkscape can also do a lot more than just graphics. This series will show you some things you can do besides graphics with Inkscape. This first article of the series will show how Inkscape’s G-Code Tools extension can be used to produce G-Code. G-Code , in turn, is useful for programming machines such as plotters and laser engravers.

How cloud-native architectures can help cable operators prepare for DOCSIS 4.0 With cable operators looking for ways to simplify their infrastructure for services, including fast data and voice transfer, critical transformation in the cable access network is taking shape. Multiple service operators (MSOs) are moving to a new generation of access network as they shift to digital optical solutions. MSOs are gradually migrating from centralized access architecture to distributed access architecture (DAA). Fortunately, Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications (DOCSIS) 3.1 technology is available—and DOCSIS 4.0 is on the horizon—to support the growth of hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network symmetry both upstream and downstream (upload speed and download speed, respectively).

Build a lab in five minutes with three simple commands | Enable Sysadmin As sysadmins, we live at a frenetic day-to-day pace, maintaining and creating new systems, resolving issues and requirements as they are encountered, and inventing solutions to problems nobody knew existed the day before. With that kind of busy schedule, studying to learn new technologies can seem like a monumental challenge. Being able to study and test new technologies and software versions implies the risk of losing information. The risk increases if you do not have your own computer or one dedicated to this exclusive purpose and you instead have to use the same machine for both work and study (as in my case).

Artificial Intelligence (AI): 4 characteristics of successful teams Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly seen as a must-have technology that enables businesses to become agile and innovate at scale. IDC predicts global spending on artificial intelligence (AI) systems will increase from US $50 billion in 2020 to US $110 billion in 2024. But Gartner research estimates that 50 percent of AI implementations are struggling to get past the proof-of-concept stage and be implemented at scale. The reasons vary from overhyped expectations and lack of vision to inadequate data infrastructure and lack of skilled resources. Another important factor is the team that’s working on the AI programs. While AI teams may have the requisite tools and technologies, many lack other key capabilities – like mining for the right use cases and optimizing decision-making – that are essential for success.

Cockpit Project: Cockpit 251 Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from Cockpit 251 and cockpit-machines 250: Certificate and smart card authentication for ssh and sudo Once you’ve logged into Cockpit with a client certificate, you’ll likely need to switch to administative mode, or connect to remote machines through SSH. If your machine is part of a FreeIPA domain, you can now set up constrained delegation rules so that the Cockpit certificate authentication gets forwarded to sudo and/or ssh. This is particularly useful if your user account does not have a password. Please see the Client certification documentation for details.

Security Leftovers Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Fedora (libtpms and mingw-exiv2), openSUSE (389-ds, aspell, c-ares, fetchmail, firefox, go1.15, go1.16, haproxy, java-1_8_0-openjdk, krb5, libass, libmspack, libsndfile, openexr, php7, qemu, and tor), Oracle (compat-exiv2-023 and compat-exiv2-026), and SUSE (389-ds, aspell, djvulibre, fetchmail, firefox, go1.15, go1.16, java-1_8_0-openjdk, krb5, libass, libmspack, nodejs8, openexr, postgresql10, qemu, and spice-vdagent).

Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 181 released The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 181. This version includes the following changes: [ Chris Lamb ] * New features and bug fixes: - Don't require apksigner in order to compare .apk files using apktool. - Add a special-case to squshfs image extraction to not fail if we aren't root/superuser. (Closes: #991059) - Reduce the maximum line length to avoid O(n^2) Wagner-Fischer algorithm, which meant that diff generation took an inordinate amount of time. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#272) - Include profiling information in --debug output if --profile is not set. - Don't print an orphan newline when the Black source code formatter self-test passes. * Tests: - Update test to check specific contents of squashfs listing, otherwise it fails depending on the test systems uid-to-username mapping in passwd(5). - Assign "seen" and "expected" values to local variables to improve contextual information in/around failed tests. * Misc changes: - Print the size of generated HTML, text (etc.) reports. - Profile calls to specialize and diffoscope.diff.linediff. - Update various copyright years.

Wanted: Disgruntled Employees to Deploy Ransomware Criminal hackers will try almost anything to get inside a profitable enterprise and secure a million-dollar payday from a ransomware infection. Apparently now that includes emailing employees directly and asking them to unleash the malware inside their employer’s network in exchange for a percentage of any ransom amount paid by the victim company.