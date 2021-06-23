8 Reasons to Switch from Windows to Linux
As Windows 10 started to show a new face with a number of policy decisions that Microsoft made regarding its product, there’s been an observable upsurge in the number of people switching to Linux. This isn’t surprising as Linux has always been the perfect tool for privacy. If you are still on the fence, here are eight reasons why you should make the switch from Windows to Linux.
I don’t have any access to my Email ([email protected]) and my other FP resources (e.g. Fedora Ambassadors, Fedora People space, Git repo, etc.). My account was completely removed from Ask Fedora (I was an admin), all my posts in Ask Fedora (including the Welcome page for Farsi section) were removed, and…
My purpose of writing this post is not to describe my situation in a personal matter. This offensive deletion was not the only case, for example, some time ago GitLab deleted the profiles of numerous Iranians (GitLab blocked Iranians’ access) and blocked Iran IP range, and it is still not possible to access GitLab from Iran. Before GitLab This was done by GitHub (although the problem has now been fixed).
As for GitHub, we said to ourselves “yeah, This was expected from the new owner of GitHub (Microsoft)”, but my problem today is not about big proprietary commercial corporations, I am talking about free and open source projects that are increasingly restricting the access of Iranian users and in the most ridiculous case, they are blocking all Iranian IPs! which, as far as I know, is not mandatory, and US law does not force companies to block IPs, but only prohibits them from providing services and trading with Iran, which goes back to politics, but my current argument is not commercial or political.
OpenSSH 8.7 released
OpenSSH 8.7 has been released. Changes include steps toward deprecating scp and using the SFTP protocol for file transfers instead, changes to remote-to-remote copies (they go through the local host by default now), a stricter configuration-file parser, and more.
Ubuntu: The 21.10 Wallpaper Competition, Snap Usage Metrics, and More HowTos
The time has come. It’s time to vote for the 10 images you would like included in the official Ubuntu 21.10 release as optional wallpapers.
We would like to apologise to the artists and photographers and designers who participated. Especially those with high resolution, beautifully detailed images. Google forms simply do not do them justice. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a better platform to host the competition in the short amount of time we had to organise everything.
For years now, developers and publishers could view how well their snaps are performing in terms of usage and popularity through the Snap Store Web interface, using the metrics tab. This functionality allows people to examine the cause and effect of their work, like software updates, marketing campaigns, or other events. But it requires manual intervention.
A new capability, currently under development and available in the edge channel of snapcraft, allows developers and publishers to check the usage metrics for their snaps from the command line. This means that actions can be scripted, and it is possible to establish trends based on collected data.
Node.js is effectively an open-source cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment. With Node.js enabled, you can run JavaScript on your Ubuntu machine without having to worry about opening any browsers. It’s built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine and it can be installed in multiple ways on Linux.
Node.js is essential for building server-side and networking applications. This platform runs efficiently on Windows, Linux, FreeBSD and macOS. Npm is the default package manager and is often tagged as the world’s largest software registry.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Reveal.js is an open-source HTML presentation framework. It’s a tool that enables anyone with a web browser to create fully-featured and beautiful presentations for free. It is built on open web technologies. It has a rich set of features including, Markdown content, nested slides, PDF export, and JavaScript APIs for controlling the slide navigation.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Reveal.js on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
SFTP is a built-in feature of SSH, and once SSH is installed on a system, SFTP can be used to transfer files back and forth with a GUI or terminal. SFTP is especially useful with servers.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to connect to SFTP servers on Ubuntu, as well as how to configure your own server to host. To get started, ensure you use the latest Ubuntu desktop, Server, or an OS based on Ubuntu.
