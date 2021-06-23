today's leftovers
Check file status on Linux with the stat command
The stat command, included in the GNU coreutils package, provides a variety of metadata, including file size, inode location, access permissions and SELinux context, and creation and modification times, about files and filesystems. It's a convenient way to gather information that you usually need several different commands to acquire.
Arduino #Include Teams Up With Ghanaian “Lab on Wheels” Education Project
The Arduino #Include program was first announced as part of the 2021 Arduino Day event. Since then, the team has been refining exactly how #Include will help members of the Arduino community to spread our love of electronics around the world.
One of the pilot programs has just taken delivery of equipment provided through #Include. This marks an exciting milestone for Arduino, its users, and a whole community of brand new Arduino lovers in Accra, Ghana.
Engineer's guide to Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0 | Arduino Blog
This is an edited version of a longer piece first published on Wevolver.
In recent years, industrial enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation and preparing themselves for the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). This digitization of production processes enables industrial organizations to implement agile and responsive manufacturing workflows, which rely on flexible Information Technology (IT) systems rather than on conventional Operational Technology (OT). This flexibility facilitates a shift from conventional Made-to-Stock (MTS) manufacturing to novel customizable production models like Made-to-Order (MTO), Configure-to-Order (CTO) and Engineering to Order (ETO).
How To Read, Write & Parse CSV in Python – TecAdmin
Have you ever needed to exchange information between the programs except using the variables? Have you ever thought or felt the need to have a text file to exchange data between the programs? Do you know about the idea of storing data/information into an external file and later extracting it when needed? Yes, we can store and transfer data between the programs using the file format known as CSV.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 20 August 2021
Happy Friday! We've had another great week --let's review the Apache community's activities...
Linux overview | Zorin OS 16 core - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Zorin OS 16 core and some of the applications pre-installed.
Elementary OS 6 ODIN Released! A Whole New Experience With Application Sandboxing Technology (NEW!) - Invidious
Elementary OS has taken a step in a whole new direction with its cutting-edge application sandboxing technology. This is a first-of-its-kind platform change that has the potential to be a massive update for Elementary OS as well as desktop Linux altogether.
8 Reasons to Switch from Windows to Linux
As Windows 10 started to show a new face with a number of policy decisions that Microsoft made regarding its product, there’s been an observable upsurge in the number of people switching to Linux. This isn’t surprising as Linux has always been the perfect tool for privacy. If you are still on the fence, here are eight reasons why you should make the switch from Windows to Linux.
Free Software NOT as in `free speech,` NOR as in `free beer`
I don’t have any access to my Email ([email protected]) and my other FP resources (e.g. Fedora Ambassadors, Fedora People space, Git repo, etc.). My account was completely removed from Ask Fedora (I was an admin), all my posts in Ask Fedora (including the Welcome page for Farsi section) were removed, and… My purpose of writing this post is not to describe my situation in a personal matter. This offensive deletion was not the only case, for example, some time ago GitLab deleted the profiles of numerous Iranians (GitLab blocked Iranians’ access) and blocked Iran IP range, and it is still not possible to access GitLab from Iran. Before GitLab This was done by GitHub (although the problem has now been fixed). As for GitHub, we said to ourselves “yeah, This was expected from the new owner of GitHub (Microsoft)”, but my problem today is not about big proprietary commercial corporations, I am talking about free and open source projects that are increasingly restricting the access of Iranian users and in the most ridiculous case, they are blocking all Iranian IPs! which, as far as I know, is not mandatory, and US law does not force companies to block IPs, but only prohibits them from providing services and trading with Iran, which goes back to politics, but my current argument is not commercial or political.
OpenSSH 8.7 released
OpenSSH 8.7 has been released. Changes include steps toward deprecating scp and using the SFTP protocol for file transfers instead, changes to remote-to-remote copies (they go through the local host by default now), a stricter configuration-file parser, and more.
Ubuntu: The 21.10 Wallpaper Competition, Snap Usage Metrics, and More HowTos
