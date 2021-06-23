AMD: SEV-SNP, Free Software (or "Open-Source") Portal, and More Kernel Work
AMD Publishes Latest SEV-SNP Guest + Hypervisor Support For Linux - Phoronix
AMD has published their fifth revision of SEV-SNP support for the KVM hypervisor and guest VM support for this Secure Encrypted Virtualization Secure Nested Paging functionality found with new EPYC 7003 series server processors.
SEV-SNP is the latest iteration of Secure Encrypted Virtualization. SEV-SNP provides additional memory integrity protections around replay protection, data corruption, memory aliasing, and memory re-mapping.
AMD Launches The Infinity Hub As Its Newest Open-Source Portal - Phoronix
AMD has launched the Infinity Hub as their newest open-source software portal around HPC software.
While there is already GPUOpen for open-source AMD Radeon GPU efforts, they primarily revolve around gaming-related features and projects. AMD Infinity Hub is along similar lines but is focused on high performance computing (HPC) with AMD Instinct accelerators. Infinity Hub is also more about porting existing software to the Radeon Open eCosystem (ROCm) for enjoying Instinct support rather than developing new and original HPC software.
AMD To Optimize C3 Entry On Linux By Finally Skipping The Cache Flush - Phoronix
A minor optimization was posted by an AMD engineer on Wednesday for the Linux kernel.
The optimization posted is around the ACPI C3 power state handling on Linux for AMD processors. Right now when a CPU core enters the C3 power sleep state, its cache is flushed even though the cache may be shared with CPU cores that are not in the sleep state. As the AMD patch notes, "this will cause performance drop for the cores which share some caches."
More in Tux Machines
today's leftovers
10 Things to Do After Installing elementary OS 6 “Odin”
A curated list of things to do after installing the latest elementary OS 6 code-named "Odin".
Tails 4.22 Is Coming Soon! Contribute to Tails by Testing 4.22~rc1
Tails, or "The Amnesic Incognito Live System", recently released the latest version of its privacy-focused secure Linux distro, Tails 4.21, with various changes, bug fixes and improvements including an update to Tor Browser 10.5.4, an update to Thunderbird 78.12 and a fix for a bug in Tails Installer that enabled the deletion of Persistent Storage when doing a manual upgrade. With Tails 4.22 scheduled for release on September 7, the Tails team is asking users to contribute to Tails by testing the release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August.
8 Reasons to Switch from Windows to Linux
As Windows 10 started to show a new face with a number of policy decisions that Microsoft made regarding its product, there’s been an observable upsurge in the number of people switching to Linux. This isn’t surprising as Linux has always been the perfect tool for privacy. If you are still on the fence, here are eight reasons why you should make the switch from Windows to Linux.
