Quick App Launcher Ulauncher Has New Beta Release Which Fixes Crashes Due To GTK4 Incompatibility, Improves Fuzzy Matching
Ulauncher, a fast application launcher for Linux (similar to Alfred for macOS) which can be extended with numerous add-ons, has seen a new beta release (version 5.12.0 beta 4) recently which brings some important changes, including a bugfix which should solve the crashes due to GTK4 library incompatibility, fuzzy matching improvements, and more.
Ulauncher is an open source application launcher for Linux that can be extended to perform various other tasks through add-ons. The application features fuzzy search, custom color themes, and it can browse through system directories.
Run it using Ctrl + Space (by default, but this can be changed), type what you want to launch, and as soon as you press the Enter key and launch the application, Ulauncher disappears.
10 Things to Do After Installing elementary OS 6 “Odin”
A curated list of things to do after installing the latest elementary OS 6 code-named "Odin".
Tails 4.22 Is Coming Soon! Contribute to Tails by Testing 4.22~rc1
Tails, or "The Amnesic Incognito Live System", recently released the latest version of its privacy-focused secure Linux distro, Tails 4.21, with various changes, bug fixes and improvements including an update to Tor Browser 10.5.4, an update to Thunderbird 78.12 and a fix for a bug in Tails Installer that enabled the deletion of Persistent Storage when doing a manual upgrade. With Tails 4.22 scheduled for release on September 7, the Tails team is asking users to contribute to Tails by testing the release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August.
8 Reasons to Switch from Windows to Linux
As Windows 10 started to show a new face with a number of policy decisions that Microsoft made regarding its product, there’s been an observable upsurge in the number of people switching to Linux. This isn’t surprising as Linux has always been the perfect tool for privacy. If you are still on the fence, here are eight reasons why you should make the switch from Windows to Linux.
