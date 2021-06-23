Language Selection

Proton 6.3-6 Adds Support for Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, and Many Other Games

Gaming

With Steam Deck coming to gamers everywhere later this year, Valve is putting a lot of effort on making their Proton compatibility tool for Steam Play support as many Windows games as possible. In fact, Valve said that they plan to make all Windows games in the Steam library compatible with Linux systems before the launch of the Steam Deck.

Proton 6.3-6 is here less than a month after Proton 6.3-5 to add support for more Windows games, including Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, 3D Aim Trainer, Rez Infinite, Sonic Adventure 2, Elite Dangerous, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, as well as Tokyo Xanadu eX+.

today's leftovers

  • Check file status on Linux with the stat command

    The stat command, included in the GNU coreutils package, provides a variety of metadata, including file size, inode location, access permissions and SELinux context, and creation and modification times, about files and filesystems. It's a convenient way to gather information that you usually need several different commands to acquire.

  • Arduino #Include Teams Up With Ghanaian “Lab on Wheels” Education Project

    The Arduino #Include program was first announced as part of the 2021 Arduino Day event. Since then, the team has been refining exactly how #Include will help members of the Arduino community to spread our love of electronics around the world. One of the pilot programs has just taken delivery of equipment provided through #Include. This marks an exciting milestone for Arduino, its users, and a whole community of brand new Arduino lovers in Accra, Ghana.

  • Engineer's guide to Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0 | Arduino Blog

    This is an edited version of a longer piece first published on Wevolver. In recent years, industrial enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation and preparing themselves for the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). This digitization of production processes enables industrial organizations to implement agile and responsive manufacturing workflows, which rely on flexible Information Technology (IT) systems rather than on conventional Operational Technology (OT). This flexibility facilitates a shift from conventional Made-to-Stock (MTS) manufacturing to novel customizable production models like Made-to-Order (MTO), Configure-to-Order (CTO) and Engineering to Order (ETO).

  • How To Read, Write & Parse CSV in Python – TecAdmin

    Have you ever needed to exchange information between the programs except using the variables? Have you ever thought or felt the need to have a text file to exchange data between the programs? Do you know about the idea of storing data/information into an external file and later extracting it when needed? Yes, we can store and transfer data between the programs using the file format known as CSV.

  • The Apache News Round-up: week ending 20 August 2021

    Happy Friday! We've had another great week --let's review the Apache community's activities...

  • Linux overview | Zorin OS 16 core - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Zorin OS 16 core and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Elementary OS 6 ODIN Released! A Whole New Experience With Application Sandboxing Technology (NEW!) - Invidious

    Elementary OS has taken a step in a whole new direction with its cutting-edge application sandboxing technology. This is a first-of-its-kind platform change that has the potential to be a massive update for Elementary OS as well as desktop Linux altogether.

10 Things to Do After Installing elementary OS 6 “Odin”

A curated list of things to do after installing the latest elementary OS 6 code-named "Odin". Read more

Tails 4.22 Is Coming Soon! Contribute to Tails by Testing 4.22~rc1

Tails, or "The Amnesic Incognito Live System", recently released the latest version of its privacy-focused secure Linux distro, Tails 4.21, with various changes, bug fixes and improvements including an update to Tor Browser 10.5.4, an update to Thunderbird 78.12 and a fix for a bug in Tails Installer that enabled the deletion of Persistent Storage when doing a manual upgrade. With Tails 4.22 scheduled for release on September 7, the Tails team is asking users to contribute to Tails by testing the release candidate for Tails 4.22 by the end of August. Read more

8 Reasons to Switch from Windows to Linux

As Windows 10 started to show a new face with a number of policy decisions that Microsoft made regarding its product, there’s been an observable upsurge in the number of people switching to Linux. This isn’t surprising as Linux has always been the perfect tool for privacy. If you are still on the fence, here are eight reasons why you should make the switch from Windows to Linux. Read more

