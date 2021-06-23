today's howtos
-
How to Install TeamViewer on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Access your PC/laptop remotely or let others do the same by installing the TeamViewer Remote desktop application on Rocky Linux 8 using the command given here…
TeamViewer is a popular application to access remote desktops. It enables devices to be controlled and serviced without having to be on site. Well, the software is free to use for personal purposes, however, TeamViewer Meeting allows 10 participants included in all three editions. The program is available in three editions Business, Corporate, and Premium.
-
[Solved] "error: rpmdbNextIterator: skipping" In Fedora Linux - OSTechNix
The other day, I tried to update my Fedora 34 desktop system using sudo dnf --refresh upgrade command and ended up with this error - error: rpmdbNextIterator: skipping h# 3643 Header V4 RSA/SHA256 Signature, key ID 45719a39: BAD.
-
Installing the Cloudera CDP Private Cloud Base on IBM Cloud with Ansible – IBM Developer
In this second blog post in our series, we talk about Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Much like IBM Cloud Pak for Data, the Cloudera Data Platform is a data and AI platform that can be installed on-premises. In fact, many IBM customers are also Cloudera customers. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is built on Red Hat OpenShift and breaks down silos to enable all of your data users to collaborate from a single, unified interface.
Like most modern platforms, installation is much more than just unzipping a file or clicking a “next” button on a wizard. Luckily, the Cloudera team recently announced it would open source Ansible playbooks that we will leverage to make this whole process easier for our own purposes.
This blog post is intended to share our experience in using Ansible to install Cloudera Data Platform on IBM Cloud. It’s worth mentioning that the automation used is open source and follows the best practices recommended by the Cloudera Professional Services team.
-
How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky Linux 8
Written in C, MySQL is an open-source, cross-platform, and one of the most widely used Relational Database Management Systems (RDMS). It’s an integral part of the LAMP stack and is a popular database management system in web hosting, data analytics, and eCommerce applications to mention a few.
-
How to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook in 2021
Today we are looking at how to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 514 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
MX-21 Fluxbox beta 1 iso images for testing
MX-21 Fluxbox is built from Debian-bullseye and MX repositories. The Fluxbox edition is new to the MX-21 series. On more limited equipment it may be a good choice because of the desktop’s lower resource requirements. It is also a features a more limited set of applications installed by default than our flagship release, as well as a customized fluxbox “desktop” experience.
Proton 6.3-6 Adds Support for Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, and Many Other Games
With Steam Deck coming to gamers everywhere later this year, Valve is putting a lot of effort on making their Proton compatibility tool for Steam Play support as many Windows games as possible. In fact, Valve said that they plan to make all Windows games in the Steam library compatible with Linux systems before the launch of the Steam Deck. Proton 6.3-6 is here less than a month after Proton 6.3-5 to add support for more Windows games, including Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, 3D Aim Trainer, Rez Infinite, Sonic Adventure 2, Elite Dangerous, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, as well as Tokyo Xanadu eX+.
Quick App Launcher Ulauncher Has New Beta Release Which Fixes Crashes Due To GTK4 Incompatibility, Improves Fuzzy Matching
Ulauncher, a fast application launcher for Linux (similar to Alfred for macOS) which can be extended with numerous add-ons, has seen a new beta release (version 5.12.0 beta 4) recently which brings some important changes, including a bugfix which should solve the crashes due to GTK4 library incompatibility, fuzzy matching improvements, and more. Ulauncher is an open source application launcher for Linux that can be extended to perform various other tasks through add-ons. The application features fuzzy search, custom color themes, and it can browse through system directories. Run it using Ctrl + Space (by default, but this can be changed), type what you want to launch, and as soon as you press the Enter key and launch the application, Ulauncher disappears.
Recent comments
26 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 35 min ago
12 hours 49 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago