Devices/Embedded: ASUS, Raspberry Pi Display Driver, and Waterproof Machine
ASUS N5105I-IM-A - A Jasper Lake mini-ITX motherboard with Celeron N5105 SoC - CNX Software
ASUS has unveiled, or rather inadvertently leaked, what may be the first Jasper Lake mini-ITX motherboard. following Intel Jasper Lake processors launch last January and a few mini PCs and 2-in-1s were introduced in recent months.
ASUS N5105I-IM-A mini-ITX industrial motherboard is equipped with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core Jasper Lake processor with two SO-DIMM slots, VGA, HDMI, LVDS, PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1, mini PCIe, eight USB interfaces, six serial interfaces, as well as 12V DC input and output.
Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For 4K@60Hz Support - Phoronix
Work continues on getting the Broadcom VC4 kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver into shape for being able to support 4K display outputs at 60Hz.
For a while now Maxime Ripard has been working to improve the VC4 DRM driver to be able to drive HDMI outputs from the Raspberry Pi with 4K at 60Hz. Those patches have now been revised a seventh time in updating against the latest DRM-Misc-Next state and a minor code change. This [email protected] support is only for the HDMI on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.
Waterproof Apollo Lake gateway has M.2 and GPS support
dvantech’s Apollo Lake based UNO-430 offers a watertight IP69K/68-rated enclosure. Features include M.2 sockets for WiFi, LTE and GPS. You also get 2x GbE, 3x COM and an -40 to 70°C operating temperature.
Advantech has announced its UNO-430-E1A, a gateway designed for operation in harsh outdoor/industrial environments. The gateway provides all-around IP69K/68-rated ingress protection and cable gland I/O connectors. This results in a truly watertight system that can withstand the most demanding applications, according to Advantech. The system embeds an Apollo Lake Atom E3950 Quad-core processor and supports Advantech Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) or Windows 10 Ent. LTSC. Wireless connectivity is done through standard M.2 2230 WiFi and M.2 3052/3042 5G/LTE sockets.
today's howtos
MX-21 Fluxbox beta 1 iso images for testing
MX-21 Fluxbox is built from Debian-bullseye and MX repositories. The Fluxbox edition is new to the MX-21 series. On more limited equipment it may be a good choice because of the desktop’s lower resource requirements. It is also a features a more limited set of applications installed by default than our flagship release, as well as a customized fluxbox “desktop” experience.
Proton 6.3-6 Adds Support for Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, and Many Other Games
With Steam Deck coming to gamers everywhere later this year, Valve is putting a lot of effort on making their Proton compatibility tool for Steam Play support as many Windows games as possible. In fact, Valve said that they plan to make all Windows games in the Steam library compatible with Linux systems before the launch of the Steam Deck. Proton 6.3-6 is here less than a month after Proton 6.3-5 to add support for more Windows games, including Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, 3D Aim Trainer, Rez Infinite, Sonic Adventure 2, Elite Dangerous, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, as well as Tokyo Xanadu eX+.
Quick App Launcher Ulauncher Has New Beta Release Which Fixes Crashes Due To GTK4 Incompatibility, Improves Fuzzy Matching
Ulauncher, a fast application launcher for Linux (similar to Alfred for macOS) which can be extended with numerous add-ons, has seen a new beta release (version 5.12.0 beta 4) recently which brings some important changes, including a bugfix which should solve the crashes due to GTK4 library incompatibility, fuzzy matching improvements, and more. Ulauncher is an open source application launcher for Linux that can be extended to perform various other tasks through add-ons. The application features fuzzy search, custom color themes, and it can browse through system directories. Run it using Ctrl + Space (by default, but this can be changed), type what you want to launch, and as soon as you press the Enter key and launch the application, Ulauncher disappears.
