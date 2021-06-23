today's howtos How to Install TeamViewer on Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout Access your PC/laptop remotely or let others do the same by installing the TeamViewer Remote desktop application on Rocky Linux 8 using the command given here… TeamViewer is a popular application to access remote desktops. It enables devices to be controlled and serviced without having to be on site. Well, the software is free to use for personal purposes, however, TeamViewer Meeting allows 10 participants included in all three editions. The program is available in three editions Business, Corporate, and Premium.

[Solved] "error: rpmdbNextIterator: skipping" In Fedora Linux - OSTechNix The other day, I tried to update my Fedora 34 desktop system using sudo dnf --refresh upgrade command and ended up with this error - error: rpmdbNextIterator: skipping h# 3643 Header V4 RSA/SHA256 Signature, key ID 45719a39: BAD.

Installing the Cloudera CDP Private Cloud Base on IBM Cloud with Ansible – IBM Developer In this second blog post in our series, we talk about Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Much like IBM Cloud Pak for Data, the Cloudera Data Platform is a data and AI platform that can be installed on-premises. In fact, many IBM customers are also Cloudera customers. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is built on Red Hat OpenShift and breaks down silos to enable all of your data users to collaborate from a single, unified interface. Like most modern platforms, installation is much more than just unzipping a file or clicking a “next” button on a wizard. Luckily, the Cloudera team recently announced it would open source Ansible playbooks that we will leverage to make this whole process easier for our own purposes. This blog post is intended to share our experience in using Ansible to install Cloudera Data Platform on IBM Cloud. It’s worth mentioning that the automation used is open source and follows the best practices recommended by the Cloudera Professional Services team.

How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky Linux 8 Written in C, MySQL is an open-source, cross-platform, and one of the most widely used Relational Database Management Systems (RDMS). It’s an integral part of the LAMP stack and is a popular database management system in web hosting, data analytics, and eCommerce applications to mention a few.

How to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook in 2021 Today we are looking at how to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

MX-21 Fluxbox beta 1 iso images for testing MX-21 Fluxbox is built from Debian-bullseye and MX repositories. The Fluxbox edition is new to the MX-21 series. On more limited equipment it may be a good choice because of the desktop’s lower resource requirements. It is also a features a more limited set of applications installed by default than our flagship release, as well as a customized fluxbox “desktop” experience.