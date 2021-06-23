Way More Than A Week In Tok
Tok has had many changes since the last time I made one of these blog posts, the biggest one being that code blocks are syntax highlighted!
Tok uses KSyntaxHighlighting, the same syntax highlighting engine that powers Kate, KWrite, and other KDE applications that feature syntax highlighting.
Additionally, messages containing codeblocks are able to grow horizontally in width beyond the usual message size, letting you read horizontally wide code easier.
Devices/Embedded: ASUS, Raspberry Pi Display Driver, and Waterproof Machine
ASUS has unveiled, or rather inadvertently leaked, what may be the first Jasper Lake mini-ITX motherboard. following Intel Jasper Lake processors launch last January and a few mini PCs and 2-in-1s were introduced in recent months.
ASUS N5105I-IM-A mini-ITX industrial motherboard is equipped with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core Jasper Lake processor with two SO-DIMM slots, VGA, HDMI, LVDS, PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1, mini PCIe, eight USB interfaces, six serial interfaces, as well as 12V DC input and output.
Work continues on getting the Broadcom VC4 kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver into shape for being able to support 4K display outputs at 60Hz.
For a while now Maxime Ripard has been working to improve the VC4 DRM driver to be able to drive HDMI outputs from the Raspberry Pi with 4K at 60Hz. Those patches have now been revised a seventh time in updating against the latest DRM-Misc-Next state and a minor code change. This [email protected] support is only for the HDMI on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.
dvantech’s Apollo Lake based UNO-430 offers a watertight IP69K/68-rated enclosure. Features include M.2 sockets for WiFi, LTE and GPS. You also get 2x GbE, 3x COM and an -40 to 70°C operating temperature.
Advantech has announced its UNO-430-E1A, a gateway designed for operation in harsh outdoor/industrial environments. The gateway provides all-around IP69K/68-rated ingress protection and cable gland I/O connectors. This results in a truly watertight system that can withstand the most demanding applications, according to Advantech. The system embeds an Apollo Lake Atom E3950 Quad-core processor and supports Advantech Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) or Windows 10 Ent. LTSC. Wireless connectivity is done through standard M.2 2230 WiFi and M.2 3052/3042 5G/LTE sockets.
Should we stop flying to our free software conferences?
Whelp, the latest IPCC report doesn’t beat about the bush. It whacks right into it. And, yes, while governments and companies need to take responsibility and finally start to DO something, we all still have a personal responsibility.
As KDE we’re working on the energy consumption of our applications (which already has shown something we, the Krita developers, can do right away), I changed to buying the electricity I use for building Krita (and everything else) from the local windmill coop… I don’t drive, never have, and that pile of wood next to the stove dates back to 2018, and we’re not going to burn it any more. (Why would we — it’s too warm in winter, when we came to live here in 2007, we needed that stove because it was too cold otherwise!)
All of that is peanuts.
But there is one place where we, as a free software community, have to take responsibility (that word again) and stop doing something we absolutely love to do, and for which we’ve been pining.
today's howtos
Access your PC/laptop remotely or let others do the same by installing the TeamViewer Remote desktop application on Rocky Linux 8 using the command given here…
TeamViewer is a popular application to access remote desktops. It enables devices to be controlled and serviced without having to be on site. Well, the software is free to use for personal purposes, however, TeamViewer Meeting allows 10 participants included in all three editions. The program is available in three editions Business, Corporate, and Premium.
The other day, I tried to update my Fedora 34 desktop system using sudo dnf --refresh upgrade command and ended up with this error - error: rpmdbNextIterator: skipping h# 3643 Header V4 RSA/SHA256 Signature, key ID 45719a39: BAD.
In this second blog post in our series, we talk about Cloudera Data Platform for IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Much like IBM Cloud Pak for Data, the Cloudera Data Platform is a data and AI platform that can be installed on-premises. In fact, many IBM customers are also Cloudera customers. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is built on Red Hat OpenShift and breaks down silos to enable all of your data users to collaborate from a single, unified interface.
Like most modern platforms, installation is much more than just unzipping a file or clicking a “next” button on a wizard. Luckily, the Cloudera team recently announced it would open source Ansible playbooks that we will leverage to make this whole process easier for our own purposes.
This blog post is intended to share our experience in using Ansible to install Cloudera Data Platform on IBM Cloud. It’s worth mentioning that the automation used is open source and follows the best practices recommended by the Cloudera Professional Services team.
Written in C, MySQL is an open-source, cross-platform, and one of the most widely used Relational Database Management Systems (RDMS). It’s an integral part of the LAMP stack and is a popular database management system in web hosting, data analytics, and eCommerce applications to mention a few.
Today we are looking at how to install Pencil2D on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
