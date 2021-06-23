Language Selection

Saturday 21st of August 2021
Android
This week in KDE: some cool new stuff!

I have exciting news: this week the long-awaited new QML-based Overview effect has been merged! Currently it shows you all your open windows, just like the existing Present Windows effect–which it will eventually replace. And it does not dim the inactive/un-hovered windows. :)The visuals are not final, but here’s what it looks like so far... Vlad Zahorodnii has been doing this work and it is still in the latter stages of development, but will eventually replace the existing Present Windows effect and probably the Desktop Grid effect as well, unifying them both into a full-screen overview of windows, Virtual Desktops and perhaps Activities too! The idea is to show you all your relevant window-related functionality in one place, similar to the popular 3rd-party Parachute KWin script, or macOS’s Mission Control overlay. It will ship in Plasma 5.23 and will need plenty of testing! So I would encourage everyone to try it out! Read more

Way More Than A Week In Tok

Tok has had many changes since the last time I made one of these blog posts, the biggest one being that code blocks are syntax highlighted! Tok uses KSyntaxHighlighting, the same syntax highlighting engine that powers Kate, KWrite, and other KDE applications that feature syntax highlighting. Additionally, messages containing codeblocks are able to grow horizontally in width beyond the usual message size, letting you read horizontally wide code easier. Read more

Devices/Embedded: ASUS, Raspberry Pi Display Driver, and Waterproof Machine

  • ASUS N5105I-IM-A - A Jasper Lake mini-ITX motherboard with Celeron N5105 SoC - CNX Software

    ASUS has unveiled, or rather inadvertently leaked, what may be the first Jasper Lake mini-ITX motherboard. following Intel Jasper Lake processors launch last January and a few mini PCs and 2-in-1s were introduced in recent months. ASUS N5105I-IM-A mini-ITX industrial motherboard is equipped with an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core Jasper Lake processor with two SO-DIMM slots, VGA, HDMI, LVDS, PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1, mini PCIe, eight USB interfaces, six serial interfaces, as well as 12V DC input and output.

  • Raspberry Pi Display Driver Patches Updated For 4K@60Hz Support - Phoronix

    Work continues on getting the Broadcom VC4 kernel Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver into shape for being able to support 4K display outputs at 60Hz. For a while now Maxime Ripard has been working to improve the VC4 DRM driver to be able to drive HDMI outputs from the Raspberry Pi with 4K at 60Hz. Those patches have now been revised a seventh time in updating against the latest DRM-Misc-Next state and a minor code change. This [email protected] support is only for the HDMI on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.

  • Waterproof Apollo Lake gateway has M.2 and GPS support

    dvantech’s Apollo Lake based UNO-430 offers a watertight IP69K/68-rated enclosure. Features include M.2 sockets for WiFi, LTE and GPS. You also get 2x GbE, 3x COM and an -40 to 70°C operating temperature. Advantech has announced its UNO-430-E1A, a gateway designed for operation in harsh outdoor/industrial environments. The gateway provides all-around IP69K/68-rated ingress protection and cable gland I/O connectors. This results in a truly watertight system that can withstand the most demanding applications, according to Advantech. The system embeds an Apollo Lake Atom E3950 Quad-core processor and supports Advantech Linux (Ubuntu 18.04) or Windows 10 Ent. LTSC. Wireless connectivity is done through standard M.2 2230 WiFi and M.2 3052/3042 5G/LTE sockets.

Should we stop flying to our free software conferences?

Whelp, the latest IPCC report doesn’t beat about the bush. It whacks right into it. And, yes, while governments and companies need to take responsibility and finally start to DO something, we all still have a personal responsibility. As KDE we’re working on the energy consumption of our applications (which already has shown something we, the Krita developers, can do right away), I changed to buying the electricity I use for building Krita (and everything else) from the local windmill coop… I don’t drive, never have, and that pile of wood next to the stove dates back to 2018, and we’re not going to burn it any more. (Why would we — it’s too warm in winter, when we came to live here in 2007, we needed that stove because it was too cold otherwise!) All of that is peanuts. But there is one place where we, as a free software community, have to take responsibility (that word again) and stop doing something we absolutely love to do, and for which we’ve been pining. Read more

