5 Best Free and Open Source Ruby Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
5 Best Free and Open Source Ruby Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
today's howtos
SparkyLinux 6.0 "Po-Tolo" Released Based on Debian 11 Bullseye
We review the SparkyLinux 6 "Po-Tolo" and round up the release.
Recent comments
47 min 8 sec ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago