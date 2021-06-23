Programming Leftovers
-
Fun with regular expressions: part I
Some years ago, when i struggled to understand regular expressions, I found these experiments useful. The following is like my student's notes. I hope, someone will find it useful too.
TL;DR: Regular expressions usually used for finding patterns in a string/text and also simple parsing tasks.
-
Fun with regular expressions: part II
Important note: using the standard RE, it's impossible to match only DD-MM-YYYY or DDMMYYYY strings without matching DD-MMYYYY or DDMM-YYYY, because it's impossible to represent this in DFA form.
-
Fun with regular expressions: part III
Like I stated before, RE often used for parsing. Here are more practical examples
-
Fun with regular expressions and verification using CBMC: part IV
This is the most practically useful example in this series of blog posts. It can be used to parse config files in form option=number, but whitespaces are also handled -- around input string and around the 'equal' sign.
-
Object::Pad review Yuki Kimoto's 2021-08-21 - Constructor argument
I start to review Paul Evans's Object::Pad from my personal thinking.
Latest years, Perl core teams positively try to implement Object-Oriented feature to Perl core. I hope my review helps a little.
-
SixtyFPS 0.1 Released As A Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit
For passionate Phoronix readers around the Rust programming language, SixtyFPS is a new graphical toolkit offering focused on Rust but also supporting C++ and JavaScript.
SixtyFPS has seen prior development releases but the first time we've been pointed out to it and the v0.1 milestone happens to mark the project's graduation from "lab mode" to something that can be "reasonably used to start development of a product."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
5 Best Free and Open Source Ruby Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
today's howtos
SparkyLinux 6.0 "Po-Tolo" Released Based on Debian 11 Bullseye
We review the SparkyLinux 6 "Po-Tolo" and round up the release.
Recent comments
47 min 8 sec ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
15 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
20 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 16 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago