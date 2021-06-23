Language Selection

Free Software Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 21st of August 2021 10:44:44 AM
OSS
  • Best 12 Open-source social media management tools for Business

    Social media can be a time suck and overwhelming. Luckily, there are lots of social media tools and apps that will help make your life a little easier.

    Creating and managing social media takes time and creating great social media content while making sure that your content delivers the highest ROI takes even more time, but the good news is with the right tools you can save a bunch of time create an epic piece of content in minutes and ultimately making your life as a social media manager much easier.

    In this article, we are going to share with you our favorite open source, social media tools for brands that will help you get a big result and look like a rock star to your boss.

  • Focalboard: OS Trello Alternative with full desktop support for Windows, Linux and macOS

    Focalboard is a kanban-based app for server and desktops. It is totally free open-source app which team and individuals can install and use without any charge.

    The app works smoothly on macOS (M1 edition), and we start using it on regular basis. It also does not require a steep learning curve, everything is self-explanatory, which makes it a productive tool for developers.

    Focalboard supports multiple board, multiple languages and comes with import and export options for boards and tasks, making it easy to migrate.

    [...]

    Focalboard is released as an open-source project under MIT license.

  • Meeting every Friday: Help us update the Free Software Directory

    Volunteers are an essential part of the Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) work, and we’re so grateful for every minute that so many of you have put in to endorse and expand free software. If you’ve been looking for another opportunity to chip in, here’s an easy way to make a difference: every Friday, we host an IRC meeting to improve and add to the Free Software Directory!

    The Free Software Directory is a catalog of free software online. Co-founded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the directory currently contains over 16,500 packages, and is in constant usage by visitors eager to discover free software, explore information about version control, documentation, and licensing, and to study trends in free software. So far this year, as of this writing, the Directory has welcomed 486,510 unique visitors, with an average of 69,501 each month!

  • Major U.K. science funder to require grantees to make papers immediately free to all
  • UKRI just released its open access policy

    As part of our work supporting efforts in the creation, adoption and implementation of open access policies with various institutions, Creative Commons (CC) was pleased to lend its knowledge to assist UKRI in developing its open access policy as part of the Open Access Review last year. Generally, CC is committed to the goal of ensuring that the public is able to access immediately, free of charge, and without restriction, the peer-reviewed research articles and academic books resulting from publicly funded research. We are pleased to see that the comments we provided back in May 2020 have been taken into account in the review process. We are especially glad to see that key requirements of the new policy include immediate open access for research articles and the release of publications under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license (CC BY) (CC BY ND by exception only*).

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

  • Fun with regular expressions: part I

    Some years ago, when i struggled to understand regular expressions, I found these experiments useful. The following is like my student's notes. I hope, someone will find it useful too.

    TL;DR: Regular expressions usually used for finding patterns in a string/text and also simple parsing tasks.

  • Fun with regular expressions: part II

    Important note: using the standard RE, it's impossible to match only DD-MM-YYYY or DDMMYYYY strings without matching DD-MMYYYY or DDMM-YYYY, because it's impossible to represent this in DFA form.

  • Fun with regular expressions: part III

    Like I stated before, RE often used for parsing. Here are more practical examples

  • Fun with regular expressions and verification using CBMC: part IV

    This is the most practically useful example in this series of blog posts. It can be used to parse config files in form option=number, but whitespaces are also handled -- around input string and around the 'equal' sign.

  • Object::Pad review Yuki Kimoto's 2021-08-21 - Constructor argument

    I start to review Paul Evans's Object::Pad from my personal thinking. Latest years, Perl core teams positively try to implement Object-Oriented feature to Perl core. I hope my review helps a little.

  • SixtyFPS 0.1 Released As A Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit

    For passionate Phoronix readers around the Rust programming language, SixtyFPS is a new graphical toolkit offering focused on Rust but also supporting C++ and JavaScript. SixtyFPS has seen prior development releases but the first time we've been pointed out to it and the v0.1 milestone happens to mark the project's graduation from "lab mode" to something that can be "reasonably used to start development of a product."

5 Best Free and Open Source Ruby Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install Git on Debian 11

    Keeping track of source code is one of the essential skills that every developer needs to have. Git is one of the DevOps tools that help developers to manage their source code - from small to large projects. Git is an open-source version control tool that allows developers to push their code to host code platforms such as Github, BitBucket, and Gitlab. It helps them to perform code management tasks such as reverting to previous versions, branching, etc. In this tutorial, we will install and configure Git on Debian 11 server. There are two approaches to installing Git. You can install from Debian repositories using the APT package manager or install from the source which provides the latest version of Git.

  • How to Install Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze big volumes of data quickly and in near real-time. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers as it is a mighty search engine based on the Lucene library. It is generally the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements.

  • How To Install Gnome on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, By default, the Debian 11 server was installed as minimal without any Graphical Desktop support. In this guide, we show how easy it is to get one of the most popular GUI’s installed called GNOME Desktop. GNOME Shell 40 Released on 24 March 2021, this version came as a game-changer for the Gnome world. A new concept of horizontal virtual desktop navigation added more fluids to navigate. The panel at the bottom as a dock looks very elegant. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gnome 40 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to set up your printer on Linux | Opensource.com

    Even though it's the future now and we're all supposed to be using e-ink and AR, there are still times when a printer is useful. Printer manufacturers have yet to standardize how their peripherals communicate with computers, so there's a necessary maze of printer drivers out there, regardless of what platform you're on. The IEEE-ISTO Printer Working Group (PWG) and the OpenPrinting.org site are working tirelessly to make printing as easy as possible, though. Today, many printers are autodetected with no interaction from the user. In the event that your printer isn't auto-detected, this article teaches you how to add a printer on Linux manually. This article assumes you're on the GNOME desktop, but the basic workflow is the same for KDE and most other desktops.

  • 5 Essential Advantages of MySQL to Choose MySQL Database

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 essential Advantages of MySQL to choose MySQL Database to drive your business growth. MySQL is one of the world’s most popular databases. If you have a business that is struggling with data security and you want to turn things around, then continue reading to learn how to resolve your business challenges. Wondering how best to use MySQL to transform your business growth and successes? Then you are in the right place. MySQL is the world’s leading database management system of all time. MySQL is an open source and free to use database system that helps to facilitate the proper and efficient management of databases. It is also a very reliable and stable way of preferring database management solutions with advanced features.

SparkyLinux 6.0 "Po-Tolo" Released Based on Debian 11 Bullseye

We review the SparkyLinux 6 "Po-Tolo" and round up the release. Read more

