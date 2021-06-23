Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Nishal Kulkarni: GSoC 2021 · Part IV - Final Review

    For the past 10 weeks, I have been working on implementing active resource management in GNOME as a part of Google Summer of Code 2021. On the surface level, this entailed setting up mechanisms to track states of different applications and then making allocation decisions based on this information. To give a brief idea about my contributions throughout this period I have presented them in the form of tasks along with relevant code and their current status.

  • GNOME's Magnifier Will Now Avoid Double Painting The Desktop

    Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt continues working on some important performance fixes for the GNOME desktop.

    Nine months ago he discovered that the GNOME Shell "magnifier" is rather inefficient with its full-screen zoom mode. If making use of this desktop magnifier, it's still painting the unmagnified version to the screen and then the magnified copy over it. That painting of the unmagnified version is a waste of resources given the magnified version covers the entire desktop. Plus in some cases the unmagnified version can glitch with elements appearing with the overlay.

  • 20 Years of Haiku

    Haiku remains one of the few remaining non-Unix open-source operating systems available today. It has gone beyond just maintaining binary compatibility with old BeOS code to becoming a powerful, workable operating system of its own.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-33

    Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

    I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

  • New testing line of Sparky 7

    A new testing/rolling line of Sparky 7 (next stable) is ready to upgrade.

    The next Sparky 7 code name is “Orion Belt”

  • Raspberry Pi Zero waters your plants and records growth timelapse
  • SuperTuxKart Elite Training Arc + Racing With Viewers - Invidious

    StreamLabs Tip: http://brodierobertson.xyz/streamlabs STK: https://supertuxkart.net/Main_Page People have been asking me to play SuperTuxKart for ages so here we are, we'll start with a bit of training arc just so the one random elite STK player doesn't destroy me and then after that we'll hope into racing with you guys.

  • LIVE Distro Review: Manjaro 21.1 "Pahvo" (GNOME Edition) - Invidious

    Note: Due to technical difficulties at the beginning, the actual review starts at 06:09. Manjaro recently released version 21.1 of the popular Arch-based distribution, and in this video the community and I will review the GNOME edition together, Live!

Programming Leftovers

  • Fun with regular expressions: part I

    Some years ago, when i struggled to understand regular expressions, I found these experiments useful. The following is like my student's notes. I hope, someone will find it useful too.

    TL;DR: Regular expressions usually used for finding patterns in a string/text and also simple parsing tasks.

  • Fun with regular expressions: part II

    Important note: using the standard RE, it's impossible to match only DD-MM-YYYY or DDMMYYYY strings without matching DD-MMYYYY or DDMM-YYYY, because it's impossible to represent this in DFA form.

  • Fun with regular expressions: part III

    Like I stated before, RE often used for parsing. Here are more practical examples

  • Fun with regular expressions and verification using CBMC: part IV

    This is the most practically useful example in this series of blog posts. It can be used to parse config files in form option=number, but whitespaces are also handled -- around input string and around the 'equal' sign.

  • Object::Pad review Yuki Kimoto's 2021-08-21 - Constructor argument

    I start to review Paul Evans's Object::Pad from my personal thinking. Latest years, Perl core teams positively try to implement Object-Oriented feature to Perl core. I hope my review helps a little.

  • SixtyFPS 0.1 Released As A Rust-Focused Graphical Toolkit

    For passionate Phoronix readers around the Rust programming language, SixtyFPS is a new graphical toolkit offering focused on Rust but also supporting C++ and JavaScript. SixtyFPS has seen prior development releases but the first time we've been pointed out to it and the v0.1 milestone happens to mark the project's graduation from "lab mode" to something that can be "reasonably used to start development of a product."

5 Best Free and Open Source Ruby Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install Git on Debian 11

    Keeping track of source code is one of the essential skills that every developer needs to have. Git is one of the DevOps tools that help developers to manage their source code - from small to large projects. Git is an open-source version control tool that allows developers to push their code to host code platforms such as Github, BitBucket, and Gitlab. It helps them to perform code management tasks such as reverting to previous versions, branching, etc. In this tutorial, we will install and configure Git on Debian 11 server. There are two approaches to installing Git. You can install from Debian repositories using the APT package manager or install from the source which provides the latest version of Git.

  • How to Install Elasticsearch on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze big volumes of data quickly and in near real-time. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers as it is a mighty search engine based on the Lucene library. It is generally the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements.

  • How To Install Gnome on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gnome on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, By default, the Debian 11 server was installed as minimal without any Graphical Desktop support. In this guide, we show how easy it is to get one of the most popular GUI’s installed called GNOME Desktop. GNOME Shell 40 Released on 24 March 2021, this version came as a game-changer for the Gnome world. A new concept of horizontal virtual desktop navigation added more fluids to navigate. The panel at the bottom as a dock looks very elegant. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gnome 40 on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to set up your printer on Linux | Opensource.com

    Even though it's the future now and we're all supposed to be using e-ink and AR, there are still times when a printer is useful. Printer manufacturers have yet to standardize how their peripherals communicate with computers, so there's a necessary maze of printer drivers out there, regardless of what platform you're on. The IEEE-ISTO Printer Working Group (PWG) and the OpenPrinting.org site are working tirelessly to make printing as easy as possible, though. Today, many printers are autodetected with no interaction from the user. In the event that your printer isn't auto-detected, this article teaches you how to add a printer on Linux manually. This article assumes you're on the GNOME desktop, but the basic workflow is the same for KDE and most other desktops.

  • 5 Essential Advantages of MySQL to Choose MySQL Database

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 essential Advantages of MySQL to choose MySQL Database to drive your business growth. MySQL is one of the world’s most popular databases. If you have a business that is struggling with data security and you want to turn things around, then continue reading to learn how to resolve your business challenges. Wondering how best to use MySQL to transform your business growth and successes? Then you are in the right place. MySQL is the world’s leading database management system of all time. MySQL is an open source and free to use database system that helps to facilitate the proper and efficient management of databases. It is also a very reliable and stable way of preferring database management solutions with advanced features.

SparkyLinux 6.0 "Po-Tolo" Released Based on Debian 11 Bullseye

We review the SparkyLinux 6 "Po-Tolo" and round up the release. Read more

