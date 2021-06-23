today's leftovers
Nishal Kulkarni: GSoC 2021 · Part IV - Final Review
For the past 10 weeks, I have been working on implementing active resource management in GNOME as a part of Google Summer of Code 2021. On the surface level, this entailed setting up mechanisms to track states of different applications and then making allocation decisions based on this information. To give a brief idea about my contributions throughout this period I have presented them in the form of tasks along with relevant code and their current status.
GNOME's Magnifier Will Now Avoid Double Painting The Desktop
Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt continues working on some important performance fixes for the GNOME desktop.
Nine months ago he discovered that the GNOME Shell "magnifier" is rather inefficient with its full-screen zoom mode. If making use of this desktop magnifier, it's still painting the unmagnified version to the screen and then the magnified copy over it. That painting of the unmagnified version is a waste of resources given the magnified version covers the entire desktop. Plus in some cases the unmagnified version can glitch with elements appearing with the overlay.
20 Years of Haiku
Haiku remains one of the few remaining non-Unix open-source operating systems available today. It has gone beyond just maintaining binary compatibility with old BeOS code to becoming a powerful, workable operating system of its own.
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-33
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
New testing line of Sparky 7
A new testing/rolling line of Sparky 7 (next stable) is ready to upgrade.
The next Sparky 7 code name is “Orion Belt”
Raspberry Pi Zero waters your plants and records growth timelapse
SuperTuxKart Elite Training Arc + Racing With Viewers - Invidious
StreamLabs Tip: http://brodierobertson.xyz/streamlabs STK: https://supertuxkart.net/Main_Page People have been asking me to play SuperTuxKart for ages so here we are, we'll start with a bit of training arc just so the one random elite STK player doesn't destroy me and then after that we'll hope into racing with you guys.
LIVE Distro Review: Manjaro 21.1 "Pahvo" (GNOME Edition) - Invidious
Note: Due to technical difficulties at the beginning, the actual review starts at 06:09. Manjaro recently released version 21.1 of the popular Arch-based distribution, and in this video the community and I will review the GNOME edition together, Live!
Programming Leftovers
5 Best Free and Open Source Ruby Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
today's howtos
SparkyLinux 6.0 "Po-Tolo" Released Based on Debian 11 Bullseye
We review the SparkyLinux 6 "Po-Tolo" and round up the release.
