Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
-
For the past 10 weeks, I have been working on implementing active resource management in GNOME as a part of Google Summer of Code 2021. On the surface level, this entailed setting up mechanisms to track states of different applications and then making allocation decisions based on this information. To give a brief idea about my contributions throughout this period I have presented them in the form of tasks along with relevant code and their current status.
-
Canonical's Daniel Van Vugt continues working on some important performance fixes for the GNOME desktop.
Nine months ago he discovered that the GNOME Shell "magnifier" is rather inefficient with its full-screen zoom mode. If making use of this desktop magnifier, it's still painting the unmagnified version to the screen and then the magnified copy over it. That painting of the unmagnified version is a waste of resources given the magnified version covers the entire desktop. Plus in some cases the unmagnified version can glitch with elements appearing with the overlay.
-
Haiku remains one of the few remaining non-Unix open-source operating systems available today. It has gone beyond just maintaining binary compatibility with old BeOS code to becoming a powerful, workable operating system of its own.
-
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
-
A new testing/rolling line of Sparky 7 (next stable) is ready to upgrade.
The next Sparky 7 code name is “Orion Belt”
-
-
StreamLabs Tip: http://brodierobertson.xyz/streamlabs STK: https://supertuxkart.net/Main_Page People have been asking me to play SuperTuxKart for ages so here we are, we'll start with a bit of training arc just so the one random elite STK player doesn't destroy me and then after that we'll hope into racing with you guys.
-
Note: Due to technical difficulties at the beginning, the actual review starts at 06:09. Manjaro recently released version 21.1 of the popular Arch-based distribution, and in this video the community and I will review the GNOME edition together, Live!
Free Software Leftovers
-
Social media can be a time suck and overwhelming. Luckily, there are lots of social media tools and apps that will help make your life a little easier.
Creating and managing social media takes time and creating great social media content while making sure that your content delivers the highest ROI takes even more time, but the good news is with the right tools you can save a bunch of time create an epic piece of content in minutes and ultimately making your life as a social media manager much easier.
In this article, we are going to share with you our favorite open source, social media tools for brands that will help you get a big result and look like a rock star to your boss.
-
Focalboard is a kanban-based app for server and desktops. It is totally free open-source app which team and individuals can install and use without any charge.
The app works smoothly on macOS (M1 edition), and we start using it on regular basis. It also does not require a steep learning curve, everything is self-explanatory, which makes it a productive tool for developers.
Focalboard supports multiple board, multiple languages and comes with import and export options for boards and tasks, making it easy to migrate.
[...]
Focalboard is released as an open-source project under MIT license.
-
Volunteers are an essential part of the Free Software Foundation’s (FSF) work, and we’re so grateful for every minute that so many of you have put in to endorse and expand free software. If you’ve been looking for another opportunity to chip in, here’s an easy way to make a difference: every Friday, we host an IRC meeting to improve and add to the Free Software Directory!
The Free Software Directory is a catalog of free software online. Co-founded by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the directory currently contains over 16,500 packages, and is in constant usage by visitors eager to discover free software, explore information about version control, documentation, and licensing, and to study trends in free software. So far this year, as of this writing, the Directory has welcomed 486,510 unique visitors, with an average of 69,501 each month!
-
As part of our work supporting efforts in the creation, adoption and implementation of open access policies with various institutions, Creative Commons (CC) was pleased to lend its knowledge to assist UKRI in developing its open access policy as part of the Open Access Review last year. Generally, CC is committed to the goal of ensuring that the public is able to access immediately, free of charge, and without restriction, the peer-reviewed research articles and academic books resulting from publicly funded research. We are pleased to see that the comments we provided back in May 2020 have been taken into account in the review process. We are especially glad to see that key requirements of the new policy include immediate open access for research articles and the release of publications under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license (CC BY) (CC BY ND by exception only*).
Tor and Mozilla Leftovers
-
Tor Browser 10.5.5 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Tor to 0.4.5.10 that includes a fix for a security issue. On Android, this version updates Firefox to 91.2.0 and includes important security updates.
-
Between August 30 and September 3, the Tor Project will host the third edition of our user documentation hackathon, the DocsHackathon. If you've never volunteered with us before, this is a great opportunity for you to become involved in the community, get closer to our work, and make meaningful contributions. The DocsHackathon is a totally remote and online event.
Documentation is extremely valuable to the health of open source software projects, but it is often overlooked. We are a small team at the Tor Project, and as a nonprofit organization with a big mission, we rely on volunteer contributions around the world to keep up with an ever-changing internet freedom landscape with the appropriate tools to navigate it. Keeping Tor's documentation up-to-date, organized, and accessible is a way to potentially help millions of people access a private, secure, and uncensored internet by using our tools.
-
Did you know your finger is larger than one pixel? I mean, sure, your physical finger should always be larger than one pixel, unless your screen has a really low resolution. But did you know that when using Firefox for Android, your finger is actually 6x7 millimeters large? Now you do!
Unlike a pixel-perfect input device like a mouse or even a laptop’s trackpad, your finger is weird. Not only is it all soft and squishy, it also actively obstructs your view when touching things on the screen. When you use a web browser and want to click on a link, it is surprisingly difficult to hit it accurately with the center of your fingertip, which is what your touchscreen driver sends to the browser. To help you out, your friendly Firefox for Android helps you out by slightly enlarging the “touch point”.
-
At Mozilla, we believe part of making the internet we want is celebrating the best of the internet, and that can be as simple as sharing a tweet that made us pause in our feed. Twitter isn’t perfect, but there are individual tweets that come pretty close.
Recent comments
4 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 53 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago