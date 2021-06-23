5 reasons why developers choose Fedora
The Linux operating system is a forerunner of the open-source technologies that we use today. Fedora is one of the top bleeding-edge distributions backed by Red-hat and the Fedora community. The community share some common values or the Four Foundations: Freedom, Features, Friends, and First.
These values make Fedora a cutting-edge distro which I favor for development due to its consistent OS experience, support for emerging technologies, and extensive support from Fedora Friends.
