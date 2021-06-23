Programming Leftovers
Find Max Value in List Python
None of us can dispute that Python is one of the most popular and useful programming languages. It offers a wide range of data types that are useful in a wide range of applications.
One of the fundamental and versatile data types in Python is a list. A Python list is a collection of ordered items separated by commas. A python list is mutable, and you can change list items.
This tutorial will show you how to create a python list and offer various ways to locate the maximum value inside a list.
How do I iterate through a string array in Python?
In this article, we are going to see different methods for the string list iterations.
Get Value from Dictionary Python
A dictionary is one of Python’s most fundamental data types. A Python dictionary is a collection of data values expressed in the form of key-value pairs.
This tutorial will discuss using the get() function to get a value in a Python dictionary.
irk Eddelbuettel: RcppFastFloat 0.0.3: Maintenance
The third release of RcppFastFloat arrived on CRAN. The package wraps fastfloat, another nice library by Daniel Lemire. For details, see the recent arXiv paper showing that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second.
Exception Handling in Ruby
Exception handling refers to the process of predicting and defining ways to handle errors raised in a program during execution. An error, in most cases, refers to an unexpected event or occurrence during the execution of the program. For example, an error may occur while reading a file either due to the file not existing or the user not having the right permission to read or write to the file.
This tutorial will show you how to implement exception handling in Ruby using the raise and rescue blocks.
For Loops in Ruby
Loops are a fundamental concept in any programming language. They allow us to execute a specific action continuously as long as a specified condition is true.
Ruby also offers the concept of loops that can perform similar actions. However, each loop method takes a different approach, and the purpose of the loop dictates its efficiency.
This quick guide will walk you through Ruby’s most common types of loops, including the while loop, for loop, and do while loop.
How to Create Classes and Objects in Ruby
Ruby is a powerful programming language that offers modern features and tools. One such feature is support for object-oriented programming, including encapsulation polymorphism, abstraction, inheritance, and more.
This tutorial will discuss a key concept in object-oriented programming: object and classes.
Ruby File I/O
Working with files is practically a requirement for any developer. In most instances, if you are not saving data to a database, you are probably saving it to a file.
This guide will show you how to use Ruby I/O methods to open, read, write, and create new files.
Ranges in Ruby
Ranges are everywhere in our daily life. For example, it could be how long it will take to read this article, the distance between Moscow and London, the number of days between now and Christmas, etc.
Although ranges may be implemented differently in a programming language, the core concept does not differ.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to use ranges in the Ruby programming language.
SixtyFPS: Toolkit from Berlin for graphical UIs with Rust, C ++ and JavaScript [Ed: This article is an automate translation]
The developers of SixtyFPS have released the toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces in version 0.1. According to the related blog entry, the release marks the transition from “lab mode”, i.e. the experimental laboratory mode, to the phase in which the toolkit can be used appropriately for development from the team’s point of view.
MySQL Filter Query Between Date Range
MySQL is a popular and easy-to-use Database Management System that comes packaged with many features and flexibility to fit a wide range of use cases. One such feature is the MySQL date data type that is used to generate and store date values.
In this guide, we will walk you through the MySQL date data type and show you how you can filter from a range of date.
Godot Engine - Agile input processing is here for smoother, more responsive gameplay
Since it's not very usual I post here, let me remind you who I am. I'm Pedro, a.k.a. RandomShaper in the Godot community. I've been contributing to the engine since 2016, when I discovered it –version 2.1 was the newest– and decided to use it to create my game Hellrule. Precisely while testing this project on different models of Android phones, I found the need to make the improvements I'm explaining in this post.
[...]
However, depending on the demands of the game and the hardware it's running on at a given time, that may not be possible. If the device running the game is not powerful enough to keep everything at 60 FPS, the engine will run at a lower effective FPS rate. Rendering and idle processing will then occur less than 60 times per second, but the engine will do its best to have the gameplay-physics running at the target rate, by executing more than one of those physics steps per visible frame.
If you look again at the game loop above, you'll understand that a consequence of the engine looping at a lower frequency is that, user input is also pumped and handled less frequently, which leads to having a lower responsiveness in addition to a less smooth update of the display.
C Switch Case Statements
A switch statement—or simply a case statement—is a control flow mechanism that determines the execution of a program based on the value of a variable or an expression.
Using a switch statement allows you to test multiple conditions and only execute a specific block if the condition is true. Although it works similarly to an if…else if….else statement, the syntax is simpler and easier to read and manage.
This tutorial focuses on showing you how to create and work with switch statements in C programming.
Create and Use Array of Pointers in C
Arrays and pointers are among the most fundamental data structures in the C language. They allow us to create flexible and easy-to-manage programs with only a few lines of code.
Most of us are familiar with creating arrays with data types such as integers, characters, or floats. This guide will show you how to create an array of pointers and use it to store data.
Fgets Function in C
The fgets function is defined in the C standard library (stdio.h) and used to read up to n characters from a specified stream such as standard input stream or file stream) to a string pointed with str.
The C fgets function reads characters until it encounters an End-Of-File (EOF), a newline character, or when n-1 characters are read.
This quick tutorial will discuss how to use the fgets function in C programs.
More in Tux Machines
Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 reasons why developers choose Fedora
The Linux operating system is a forerunner of the open-source technologies that we use today. Fedora is one of the top bleeding-edge distributions backed by Red-hat and the Fedora community. The community share some common values or the Four Foundations: Freedom, Features, Friends, and First. These values make Fedora a cutting-edge distro which I favor for development due to its consistent OS experience, support for emerging technologies, and extensive support from Fedora Friends.
GNOME and Debian GSoC Reports
Say hello to your new todo app! – Kalendar week 11 (GSoC 2021)
This week, we have something new to show you: Kalendar is getting ready to become your new todo app! The work you will see is not yet finished — there are a lot of visual tweaks that will happen soon and it is still missing some important capabilities. However, we are happy to show you what will become the base for the productivity-focused section of KDE’s new calendar application. Also new this week are several bug fixes that address important issues, making Kalendar more stable and usable.
15 Best Free Open-source Trello Alternatives in 2021
Focalboard has consistently been a crowd favorite Trello, Notion, and Asana alternative and competitor. Focalboard is a project and task management tool that helps project managers to define, organize, track and manage work across teams. With Focalboard, you can assign tasks, view progress, have conversations all in one place. It is fast, self-hosted, offers a slick offline desktop app, perfect for kanban beginners, beautiful-looking, and feature-rich application. As a work management solution that helps you organize work, improve collaboration and manage teams. You can Install Focalboard on Your Synology NAS, and you can use it for recurring meeting agendas.
