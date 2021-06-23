So here we are near the end of GSoC 2021 and with that, I am sharing details of the work I completed in the second phase of the coding period.

Over the summer I worked on implementing the new screenshot UI for GNOME Shell as part of Google Summer of Code 2021. This post is an overview of the work I did and work still left to do. The project was about adding a dedicated UI to GNOME Shell for taking screenshots and recording screencasts. The idea was to unify related functionality in a discoverable and easy to use interface, while also improving on several aspects of existing screenshot and screencast tools.

I have been working on tracker project for the past 10 weeks to improve its support for custom ontologies. It has been a great journey and I gained great software engineering experience by exploring the project and its architecture. Also, the project mentors helped me a lot during the project. In this article I’m going to summarize the work done in the project and the future work.

The Linux operating system is a forerunner of the open-source technologies that we use today. Fedora is one of the top bleeding-edge distributions backed by Red-hat and the Fedora community. The community share some common values or the Four Foundations: Freedom, Features, Friends, and First. These values make Fedora a cutting-edge distro which I favor for development due to its consistent OS experience, support for emerging technologies, and extensive support from Fedora Friends.

Say hello to your new todo app! – Kalendar week 11 (GSoC 2021) This week, we have something new to show you: Kalendar is getting ready to become your new todo app! The work you will see is not yet finished — there are a lot of visual tweaks that will happen soon and it is still missing some important capabilities. However, we are happy to show you what will become the base for the productivity-focused section of KDE’s new calendar application. Also new this week are several bug fixes that address important issues, making Kalendar more stable and usable.