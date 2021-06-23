today's howtos
How to Install Java 16 (OpenJDK 16) on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
How To Recover Deleted Files From Any Drive in Linux | Tom's Hardware
Developed by CGSecurity and released under the GPL, PhotoRec is distributed as a companion utility of Testdisk, which can be used to recover and restore partitions. You can use either of these tools to recover files, but each has a job that it’s best suited for. Testdisk is best suited for recovering lost partitions. Whether this is on account of you overwriting or deleting a partition, or a partition becoming unreadable for any reason, Testdisk can help you restore the partition, or at the very least, recover data from it. But if all you’re interested in is recovering deleted files from a partition, hard disk or even a USB drive, you can use PhotoRec. Although initially designed to only recover image files (hence the name), PhotoRec can be used to recover just about any manner of file.
How to Install Zorin OS 16 Step by Step
Zorin OS 16 launched a few days back with stunning new looks, exciting new features along with a desktop layout similar to Windows 11. If you are switching over to Linux from Windows, then it is the right time to do it with Zorin OS 16. In this post, we’ll look at an easy step-by-step guide to install Zorin OS 16.
5 Linux Skills To Be An Effective Cybersecurity Professional | Itsubuntu.com
The demand for cybersecurity professionals to protect networks and data systems has surged over the past few years. Unfortunately, becoming a cybersecurity professional involves morphing to fit several cybersecurity roles. As such, you should have multiple skills, ranging from network administration, tech desktop support, end-user advocate, monitoring and responding to cybersecurity breaches, performing post-mortem of a security breach, and more.
As you know, Linux plays a significant role in cybersecurity. Linux distributions, specifically Kali Linux, help cybersecurity professionals perform vulnerability assessment, in-depth penetration tests, and forensic analysis. Linux is also the Operating System of choice used in most security appliances and network devices, such as firewalls, routers, virtual private networks, and more.
5 reasons why developers choose Fedora
The Linux operating system is a forerunner of the open-source technologies that we use today. Fedora is one of the top bleeding-edge distributions backed by Red-hat and the Fedora community. The community share some common values or the Four Foundations: Freedom, Features, Friends, and First. These values make Fedora a cutting-edge distro which I favor for development due to its consistent OS experience, support for emerging technologies, and extensive support from Fedora Friends.
GNOME and Debian GSoC Reports
Say hello to your new todo app! – Kalendar week 11 (GSoC 2021)
This week, we have something new to show you: Kalendar is getting ready to become your new todo app! The work you will see is not yet finished — there are a lot of visual tweaks that will happen soon and it is still missing some important capabilities. However, we are happy to show you what will become the base for the productivity-focused section of KDE’s new calendar application. Also new this week are several bug fixes that address important issues, making Kalendar more stable and usable.
15 Best Free Open-source Trello Alternatives in 2021
Focalboard has consistently been a crowd favorite Trello, Notion, and Asana alternative and competitor. Focalboard is a project and task management tool that helps project managers to define, organize, track and manage work across teams. With Focalboard, you can assign tasks, view progress, have conversations all in one place. It is fast, self-hosted, offers a slick offline desktop app, perfect for kanban beginners, beautiful-looking, and feature-rich application. As a work management solution that helps you organize work, improve collaboration and manage teams. You can Install Focalboard on Your Synology NAS, and you can use it for recurring meeting agendas.
