today's leftovers
Apache AGE Team has released version 0.5.0 of Apache AGE
Apache AGE is a PostgreSQL extension that provides graph database functionality. AGE is an acronym for A Graph Extension, and is inspired by Bitnine's fork of PostgreSQL 10, AgensGraph, which is a multi-model database. The goal of the project is to create single storage that can handle both relational and graph model data so that users can use standard ANSI SQL along with openCypher, the Graph query language.
Linux Distros are So Much Better Than They Were 30 Years Ago
With the 30th birthday of Linux coming up, TechRepublic's Jack Wallen argues that its distros "are so much better today."
iX workshops: Secure name resolution with DNSSEC & DANE TLS for SMTP [Ed: This article is an automate translation]
The widespread DNS protocol has a security problem: attackers can forge data while it is being transported and infiltrate it into the DNS server. The Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) are optional extensions of the DNS protocol for name resolution on the Internet, which contain security mechanisms to guarantee the authenticity and integrity of the data.
Of the iX-Workshop teaches administrators of DNS servers, web servers and mail servers how the DNSSEC security standard can serve as the basis for verifiable and trustworthy name resolution. First, the security problems of unsecured DNS are presented. Afterwards, trainer Carsten Strotman shows how DNSSEC actually helps with protection.
Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 pairs MediaTek Kompanio SoC with shockproof casing
The latest Chromebook tablet from Asus aims to entice students and schools with its Military-grade casing, detachable keyboard and stylus support. The Chromebook Detachable CZ1 runs on MediaTek’s Kompanio 500 (MT8183) chipset featuring an octa-core processor with four Arm Cortex-A73 performance cores and four A53 cores. The GPU side is covered by Arm’s Mali-G72.
5 reasons why developers choose Fedora
The Linux operating system is a forerunner of the open-source technologies that we use today. Fedora is one of the top bleeding-edge distributions backed by Red-hat and the Fedora community. The community share some common values or the Four Foundations: Freedom, Features, Friends, and First. These values make Fedora a cutting-edge distro which I favor for development due to its consistent OS experience, support for emerging technologies, and extensive support from Fedora Friends.
GNOME and Debian GSoC Reports
Say hello to your new todo app! – Kalendar week 11 (GSoC 2021)
This week, we have something new to show you: Kalendar is getting ready to become your new todo app! The work you will see is not yet finished — there are a lot of visual tweaks that will happen soon and it is still missing some important capabilities. However, we are happy to show you what will become the base for the productivity-focused section of KDE’s new calendar application. Also new this week are several bug fixes that address important issues, making Kalendar more stable and usable.
15 Best Free Open-source Trello Alternatives in 2021
Focalboard has consistently been a crowd favorite Trello, Notion, and Asana alternative and competitor. Focalboard is a project and task management tool that helps project managers to define, organize, track and manage work across teams. With Focalboard, you can assign tasks, view progress, have conversations all in one place. It is fast, self-hosted, offers a slick offline desktop app, perfect for kanban beginners, beautiful-looking, and feature-rich application. As a work management solution that helps you organize work, improve collaboration and manage teams. You can Install Focalboard on Your Synology NAS, and you can use it for recurring meeting agendas.
