today's howtos How to Install Java 16 (OpenJDK 16) on Fedora Linux - LinuxCapable Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.

How To Recover Deleted Files From Any Drive in Linux | Tom's Hardware Developed by CGSecurity and released under the GPL, PhotoRec is distributed as a companion utility of Testdisk, which can be used to recover and restore partitions. You can use either of these tools to recover files, but each has a job that it’s best suited for. Testdisk is best suited for recovering lost partitions. Whether this is on account of you overwriting or deleting a partition, or a partition becoming unreadable for any reason, Testdisk can help you restore the partition, or at the very least, recover data from it. But if all you’re interested in is recovering deleted files from a partition, hard disk or even a USB drive, you can use PhotoRec. Although initially designed to only recover image files (hence the name), PhotoRec can be used to recover just about any manner of file.

How to Install Zorin OS 16 Step by Step Zorin OS 16 launched a few days back with stunning new looks, exciting new features along with a desktop layout similar to Windows 11. If you are switching over to Linux from Windows, then it is the right time to do it with Zorin OS 16. In this post, we’ll look at an easy step-by-step guide to install Zorin OS 16.

5 Linux Skills To Be An Effective Cybersecurity Professional | Itsubuntu.com The demand for cybersecurity professionals to protect networks and data systems has surged over the past few years. Unfortunately, becoming a cybersecurity professional involves morphing to fit several cybersecurity roles. As such, you should have multiple skills, ranging from network administration, tech desktop support, end-user advocate, monitoring and responding to cybersecurity breaches, performing post-mortem of a security breach, and more. As you know, Linux plays a significant role in cybersecurity. Linux distributions, specifically Kali Linux, help cybersecurity professionals perform vulnerability assessment, in-depth penetration tests, and forensic analysis. Linux is also the Operating System of choice used in most security appliances and network devices, such as firewalls, routers, virtual private networks, and more.