Ultra-Low-Power RISC-V System-on-Chip features Adaptive Body Biasing Technology
CSEM and USJC together have developed an ultra-low-power RISC-V chip for electronic gadgets such as wearables. Both pioneering semiconductor companies from East Asia have been in the market for a while, developing and innovating new technologies to design low-power chips. With proven technologies of Adaptive Body Biasing (ABB) and Deeply Depleted Channel (DDC) to build a chip with all the required and necessary components, the collaboration to come up with an incredible ultra-low-power RISC-V chip.
Apache AGE is a PostgreSQL extension that provides graph database functionality. AGE is an acronym for A Graph Extension, and is inspired by Bitnine's fork of PostgreSQL 10, AgensGraph, which is a multi-model database. The goal of the project is to create single storage that can handle both relational and graph model data so that users can use standard ANSI SQL along with openCypher, the Graph query language.
With the 30th birthday of Linux coming up, TechRepublic's Jack Wallen argues that its distros "are so much better today."
The widespread DNS protocol has a security problem: attackers can forge data while it is being transported and infiltrate it into the DNS server. The Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) are optional extensions of the DNS protocol for name resolution on the Internet, which contain security mechanisms to guarantee the authenticity and integrity of the data.
Of the iX-Workshop teaches administrators of DNS servers, web servers and mail servers how the DNSSEC security standard can serve as the basis for verifiable and trustworthy name resolution. First, the security problems of unsecured DNS are presented. Afterwards, trainer Carsten Strotman shows how DNSSEC actually helps with protection.
The latest Chromebook tablet from Asus aims to entice students and schools with its Military-grade casing, detachable keyboard and stylus support. The Chromebook Detachable CZ1 runs on MediaTek’s Kompanio 500 (MT8183) chipset featuring an octa-core processor with four Arm Cortex-A73 performance cores and four A53 cores. The GPU side is covered by Arm’s Mali-G72.
Java is a general-purpose, class-based, object-oriented multipurpose programming language that is popular due to the design of having lesser implementation dependencies, meaning that the compiled Java code can be run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation. Java is also fast, secure, and reliable, therefore. It is widely used for developing Java applications in laptops, data centers, game consoles, scientific supercomputers, cell phones, etc.
Developed by CGSecurity and released under the GPL, PhotoRec is distributed as a companion utility of Testdisk, which can be used to recover and restore partitions. You can use either of these tools to recover files, but each has a job that it’s best suited for. Testdisk is best suited for recovering lost partitions. Whether this is on account of you overwriting or deleting a partition, or a partition becoming unreadable for any reason, Testdisk can help you restore the partition, or at the very least, recover data from it. But if all you’re interested in is recovering deleted files from a partition, hard disk or even a USB drive, you can use PhotoRec. Although initially designed to only recover image files (hence the name), PhotoRec can be used to recover just about any manner of file.
Zorin OS 16 launched a few days back with stunning new looks, exciting new features along with a desktop layout similar to Windows 11. If you are switching over to Linux from Windows, then it is the right time to do it with Zorin OS 16. In this post, we’ll look at an easy step-by-step guide to install Zorin OS 16.
The demand for cybersecurity professionals to protect networks and data systems has surged over the past few years. Unfortunately, becoming a cybersecurity professional involves morphing to fit several cybersecurity roles. As such, you should have multiple skills, ranging from network administration, tech desktop support, end-user advocate, monitoring and responding to cybersecurity breaches, performing post-mortem of a security breach, and more.
As you know, Linux plays a significant role in cybersecurity. Linux distributions, specifically Kali Linux, help cybersecurity professionals perform vulnerability assessment, in-depth penetration tests, and forensic analysis. Linux is also the Operating System of choice used in most security appliances and network devices, such as firewalls, routers, virtual private networks, and more.
None of us can dispute that Python is one of the most popular and useful programming languages. It offers a wide range of data types that are useful in a wide range of applications.
One of the fundamental and versatile data types in Python is a list. A Python list is a collection of ordered items separated by commas. A python list is mutable, and you can change list items.
This tutorial will show you how to create a python list and offer various ways to locate the maximum value inside a list.
In this article, we are going to see different methods for the string list iterations.
A dictionary is one of Python’s most fundamental data types. A Python dictionary is a collection of data values expressed in the form of key-value pairs.
This tutorial will discuss using the get() function to get a value in a Python dictionary.
The third release of RcppFastFloat arrived on CRAN. The package wraps fastfloat, another nice library by Daniel Lemire. For details, see the recent arXiv paper showing that one can convert character representations of ‘numbers’ into floating point at rates at or exceeding one gigabyte per second.
Exception handling refers to the process of predicting and defining ways to handle errors raised in a program during execution. An error, in most cases, refers to an unexpected event or occurrence during the execution of the program. For example, an error may occur while reading a file either due to the file not existing or the user not having the right permission to read or write to the file.
This tutorial will show you how to implement exception handling in Ruby using the raise and rescue blocks.
Loops are a fundamental concept in any programming language. They allow us to execute a specific action continuously as long as a specified condition is true.
Ruby also offers the concept of loops that can perform similar actions. However, each loop method takes a different approach, and the purpose of the loop dictates its efficiency.
This quick guide will walk you through Ruby’s most common types of loops, including the while loop, for loop, and do while loop.
Ruby is a powerful programming language that offers modern features and tools. One such feature is support for object-oriented programming, including encapsulation polymorphism, abstraction, inheritance, and more.
This tutorial will discuss a key concept in object-oriented programming: object and classes.
Working with files is practically a requirement for any developer. In most instances, if you are not saving data to a database, you are probably saving it to a file.
This guide will show you how to use Ruby I/O methods to open, read, write, and create new files.
Ranges are everywhere in our daily life. For example, it could be how long it will take to read this article, the distance between Moscow and London, the number of days between now and Christmas, etc.
Although ranges may be implemented differently in a programming language, the core concept does not differ.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to use ranges in the Ruby programming language.
The developers of SixtyFPS have released the toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces in version 0.1. According to the related blog entry, the release marks the transition from “lab mode”, i.e. the experimental laboratory mode, to the phase in which the toolkit can be used appropriately for development from the team’s point of view.
MySQL is a popular and easy-to-use Database Management System that comes packaged with many features and flexibility to fit a wide range of use cases. One such feature is the MySQL date data type that is used to generate and store date values.
In this guide, we will walk you through the MySQL date data type and show you how you can filter from a range of date.
Since it's not very usual I post here, let me remind you who I am. I'm Pedro, a.k.a. RandomShaper in the Godot community. I've been contributing to the engine since 2016, when I discovered it –version 2.1 was the newest– and decided to use it to create my game Hellrule. Precisely while testing this project on different models of Android phones, I found the need to make the improvements I'm explaining in this post.
[...]
However, depending on the demands of the game and the hardware it's running on at a given time, that may not be possible. If the device running the game is not powerful enough to keep everything at 60 FPS, the engine will run at a lower effective FPS rate. Rendering and idle processing will then occur less than 60 times per second, but the engine will do its best to have the gameplay-physics running at the target rate, by executing more than one of those physics steps per visible frame.
If you look again at the game loop above, you'll understand that a consequence of the engine looping at a lower frequency is that, user input is also pumped and handled less frequently, which leads to having a lower responsiveness in addition to a less smooth update of the display.
A switch statement—or simply a case statement—is a control flow mechanism that determines the execution of a program based on the value of a variable or an expression.
Using a switch statement allows you to test multiple conditions and only execute a specific block if the condition is true. Although it works similarly to an if…else if….else statement, the syntax is simpler and easier to read and manage.
This tutorial focuses on showing you how to create and work with switch statements in C programming.
Arrays and pointers are among the most fundamental data structures in the C language. They allow us to create flexible and easy-to-manage programs with only a few lines of code.
Most of us are familiar with creating arrays with data types such as integers, characters, or floats. This guide will show you how to create an array of pointers and use it to store data.
The fgets function is defined in the C standard library (stdio.h) and used to read up to n characters from a specified stream such as standard input stream or file stream) to a string pointed with str.
The C fgets function reads characters until it encounters an End-Of-File (EOF), a newline character, or when n-1 characters are read.
This quick tutorial will discuss how to use the fgets function in C programs.
