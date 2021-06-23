The latest Chromebook tablet from Asus aims to entice students and schools with its Military-grade casing, detachable keyboard and stylus support. The Chromebook Detachable CZ1 runs on MediaTek’s Kompanio 500 (MT8183) chipset featuring an octa-core processor with four Arm Cortex-A73 performance cores and four A53 cores. The GPU side is covered by Arm’s Mali-G72.

The widespread DNS protocol has a security problem: attackers can forge data while it is being transported and infiltrate it into the DNS server. The Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) are optional extensions of the DNS protocol for name resolution on the Internet, which contain security mechanisms to guarantee the authenticity and integrity of the data. Of the iX-Workshop teaches administrators of DNS servers, web servers and mail servers how the DNSSEC security standard can serve as the basis for verifiable and trustworthy name resolution. First, the security problems of unsecured DNS are presented. Afterwards, trainer Carsten Strotman shows how DNSSEC actually helps with protection.

Apache AGE is a PostgreSQL extension that provides graph database functionality. AGE is an acronym for A Graph Extension, and is inspired by Bitnine's fork of PostgreSQL 10, AgensGraph, which is a multi-model database. The goal of the project is to create single storage that can handle both relational and graph model data so that users can use standard ANSI SQL along with openCypher, the Graph query language.

CSEM and USJC together have developed an ultra-low-power RISC-V chip for electronic gadgets such as wearables. Both pioneering semiconductor companies from East Asia have been in the market for a while, developing and innovating new technologies to design low-power chips. With proven technologies of Adaptive Body Biasing (ABB) and Deeply Depleted Channel (DDC) to build a chip with all the required and necessary components, the collaboration to come up with an incredible ultra-low-power RISC-V chip.