Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing and DIY Air Quality Sensor
-
Building RepRap 3D printer · GeekSocket
It’s a hacker’s dream to have a 3D printer on their desk. I had seen 3D printers on television when I was in school. I wanted to own a 3D printer since I saw one in real life at the reserved-bit hackerspace. My brother keeps building different mechatronics projects. So, having a 3D printer was going to help him build more complex, precise parts in less time for his projects.
In the last couple of years, Creality (and probably other companies too) brought affordable 3D printers to the market. These are available from ₹12-15k on Amazon in India (prices keep fluctuating).
While the prices are comparatively less than other printers like Prusa i3, it is still a significant amount of money for us. On top of it, we had questions like, what if it does not work as expected, or keeps failing? Because my brother’s friend has a printer, and he said that only 1 out 3 prints are usually successful for him.
-
DIY Air Quality Sensor
A while back, I stumbled across the AirGradient project – a DIY air quality sensor built on the ESP8266 platform – and thought it would be interesting to build one to track the air quality where I live. AirGradient supports sensors for temperature/humidity, CO2, and – most importantly for air quality – PM2.5.
Of course, these are all low-end consumer-grade sensors. I wouldn’t trust them with my lung health, but I figured it’d provide another data point to add to the available local air quality measurements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Architecting Software for Freedom in Networked Services
Free Software history is full of examples of server software that users could install and run autonomously on their own computers, developed to promote server-side user autonomy and decentralization, but that third parties install and run for multiple users, defeating these motivations. It has happened to such widely-used communication and publishing services as instant messaging, email hosting, blogging, social media, and source code hosting, and to domain-specific software as for managing cities, schools, libraries, shops, restaurants, etc. An important observation is that it has often happened even when software developers and server maintainers embraced decentralized (federated) architectures, and actively promoted decentralization by encouraging users to install their own servers. When users' own computing is performed as a service for the users on a server controlled by a third party, the users relinquish control over their computing and their data. That's SaaSS, and that's why it's freedom-denying. If users ran Free Software on a server under their own control instead, they'd retain freedom and privacy. Alas, when they compare the costs of maintaining their own servers and IT staff with outsourcing the server to a service provider that runs the same software for multiple clients, the economies of scale are irresistible for all but the most freedom-concerned users. These economies of scale tend to lead all server software to outsourcing and (re)centralization, and thus all server-side computing software to SaaSS. Even server software that is Free Software! It doesn't follow that it's unethical to develop Free Software for server-side computing, but even if it's developed with the intent of promoting users' freedoms, the economies of scale it enables play against this goal, driving most users to SaaSS instead. It's a poor strategy to liberate users.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Debian 11 "bullseye" offers more than ~2X performance in certain applications
A few days ago Debian 11 (codenamed "bullseye") stable version was released by the Debian Project. The new Linux distro packs a lot of changes under the hood in terms of feature additions, and more. You can find the details here. And it seems the new OS also has optimizations geared towards extracting much more performance out of the hardware resources available to it, according to testing conducted by Phoronix. Using its OpenBenchmarking Linux test suite, the site has assessed the performance of an 80 core-Intel Xeon 8380 Ice Lake 2P system and a 128 core-AMD EPYC 7763 Milan 2P system in the newly unveiled Debian 11 stable compared to the previous Debian 10.10 release.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago