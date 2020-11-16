today's leftovers
Postgres set-returning functions that self-memoize as materialized views
In episode 2 I mentioned three aspects of pl/python that are reasons to use it instead of pl/pgsql: access to Python modules, metaprogramming, and introspection. In episode 5 I discussed metaprogramming, by which I mean using pl/python to compose and run SQL code. This episode features introspection, by which I mean taking advantage of Python’s inspect module to enable a pl/python function to discover its own name.
Let's write a compiler, part 6: Input and output
Now armed with a complete PL/0 compiler, we have a few last bits to clean up. The one I want to cover today is basic input and output. For us, that will mean the ability to print number and input numbers. Shorter than yesterday for sure, but very useful.
We won't be printing strings today. That will come later. You can fake it for now with repeated character printing.
[Perl statistics] Monthly Report - July
The guilt is killing me every time I delay the monthly report. I finally found time to get this out on 22nd day of the month where I would do that on the very first day of the month in the past.
Life can be challenging at times, balancing personal and professional aspect can be difficult, I must confess.
In all of these up and down, I have to keep myself motivated and find ways to stay happy.
I try to avoid negative thoughts coming on my way and stay positive.
Academy Software Foundation onboards Maxon and Tangent Animation as general members
Recently, the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), the preeminent organization for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, announced the addition of two new general members: Maxon and Tangent Animation. The news comes as the Academy Software Foundation heads into its annual conference, Open Source Days, a free virtual event which will be held on 4 and 5 August where top Hollywood studios and technology developers come together to share the latest progress on open source tools and standards.
[...]
The addition of Maxon and Tangent Animation marks continued growth for the ASWF, following the addition of Adobe and the Entertainment Technology Center@USC as members earlier this year. The ASWF has grown significantly in just three years, from 13 founding members to 33 members today, a testament to the importance and scope of open source development across the industry.
Pardus 21.0 Sürümü Yayınlandı
TÜBİTAK ULAKBİM tarafından geliştirilmeye devam edilen Pardus’un 21.0 sürümü yayınlandı. Pardus 21.0, Pardus 21 ailesinin ilk sürümüdür.
En yeni Pardus’ u hemen şimdi indirebilir, bu sürüm hakkında detaylı bilgi edinmek için sürüm notlarını inceleyebilirsiniz.
25 Years Later: The Original Quake Gets a Remaster for PC and Consoles
The first installment in the Quake game series arrived in 1996, a full 25 years ago, when id Software partnered with GT Interactive to publish one of the most game-changing game series of all time. The game implemented new technologies (at that time) like 3D acceleration through OpenGL, and later on, brought support for multiplayer.
Presented at today's virtual QuakeCon conference, id Software and Machine Games partnered to develop a Quake remaster with various visual improvements for nostalgic players.
Intel's IWD 1.17 Wireless Daemon Brings More Fixes - Phoronix
While it was busy on the hardware side of the house with Intel talking up all of their forthcoming hardware, Intel's open-source software engineers remain very busy working not only to enable their next-generation hardware but other open-source efforts they've invested in like the iNet wireless daemon.
IWD has matured well on Linux the past few years as a possible replacement to WPA Supplicant and can integrate with the likes of NetworkManager, systemd-networkd, and Intel's own ConnMan project too.
This Week in Linux 165: PineNote E-Ink Tablet, MATE 1.26, Manjaro 21.1, Zorin OS 16, Slackware | TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, PineNote: E-Ink Tablet by Pine64, MATE 1.26, Manjaro 21.1, Zorin OS 16, Sparky Linux 6.0, KaOS Linux 21.08, Slackware 15.0 RC1, Kdenlive 21.08, Element Chat Adds Voice Messages, HP Envy x360 Collab with DasGeek, Krita 5.0 Beta. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
Architecting Software for Freedom in Networked Services
Free Software history is full of examples of server software that users could install and run autonomously on their own computers, developed to promote server-side user autonomy and decentralization, but that third parties install and run for multiple users, defeating these motivations. It has happened to such widely-used communication and publishing services as instant messaging, email hosting, blogging, social media, and source code hosting, and to domain-specific software as for managing cities, schools, libraries, shops, restaurants, etc. An important observation is that it has often happened even when software developers and server maintainers embraced decentralized (federated) architectures, and actively promoted decentralization by encouraging users to install their own servers. When users' own computing is performed as a service for the users on a server controlled by a third party, the users relinquish control over their computing and their data. That's SaaSS, and that's why it's freedom-denying. If users ran Free Software on a server under their own control instead, they'd retain freedom and privacy. Alas, when they compare the costs of maintaining their own servers and IT staff with outsourcing the server to a service provider that runs the same software for multiple clients, the economies of scale are irresistible for all but the most freedom-concerned users. These economies of scale tend to lead all server software to outsourcing and (re)centralization, and thus all server-side computing software to SaaSS. Even server software that is Free Software! It doesn't follow that it's unethical to develop Free Software for server-side computing, but even if it's developed with the intent of promoting users' freedoms, the economies of scale it enables play against this goal, driving most users to SaaSS instead. It's a poor strategy to liberate users.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
Debian 11 "bullseye" offers more than ~2X performance in certain applications
A few days ago Debian 11 (codenamed "bullseye") stable version was released by the Debian Project. The new Linux distro packs a lot of changes under the hood in terms of feature additions, and more. You can find the details here. And it seems the new OS also has optimizations geared towards extracting much more performance out of the hardware resources available to it, according to testing conducted by Phoronix. Using its OpenBenchmarking Linux test suite, the site has assessed the performance of an 80 core-Intel Xeon 8380 Ice Lake 2P system and a 128 core-AMD EPYC 7763 Milan 2P system in the newly unveiled Debian 11 stable compared to the previous Debian 10.10 release.
today's howtos
