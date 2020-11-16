Architecting Software for Freedom in Networked Services
Free Software history is full of examples of server software that users could install and run autonomously on their own computers, developed to promote server-side user autonomy and decentralization, but that third parties install and run for multiple users, defeating these motivations.
It has happened to such widely-used communication and publishing services as instant messaging, email hosting, blogging, social media, and source code hosting, and to domain-specific software as for managing cities, schools, libraries, shops, restaurants, etc.
An important observation is that it has often happened even when software developers and server maintainers embraced decentralized (federated) architectures, and actively promoted decentralization by encouraging users to install their own servers.
When users' own computing is performed as a service for the users on a server controlled by a third party, the users relinquish control over their computing and their data. That's SaaSS, and that's why it's freedom-denying. If users ran Free Software on a server under their own control instead, they'd retain freedom and privacy. Alas, when they compare the costs of maintaining their own servers and IT staff with outsourcing the server to a service provider that runs the same software for multiple clients, the economies of scale are irresistible for all but the most freedom-concerned users.
These economies of scale tend to lead all server software to outsourcing and (re)centralization, and thus all server-side computing software to SaaSS. Even server software that is Free Software! It doesn't follow that it's unethical to develop Free Software for server-side computing, but even if it's developed with the intent of promoting users' freedoms, the economies of scale it enables play against this goal, driving most users to SaaSS instead. It's a poor strategy to liberate users.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
A newly disclosed flaw in software from BlackBerry Ltd. has resulted in warnings from U.S. government authorities due to its serious nature.
The flaw, described as a BadAlloc vulnerability, has been founded in BlackBerry’s QNX Real Time Operating System. QNX is a commercial Unix-like real-time operating system primarily used in embedded systems. The software can be found in medical devices, cars, factories and even the International Space Station.
According to an alert today from BlackBerry, the vulnerability affects QNX Software Development Platform version 6.5.0SP1 and earlier, QNX OS for Medical 1.1 and earlier, and QNX OS for Safety 1.0.1 and earlier. Exploiting the vulnerability, an attacker could perform a denial-of-service attack or execute arbitrary code. BlackBerry noted that it’s not aware of any exploitation of the vulnerability.
-
Researchers have discovered a Nigerian threat actor trying to turn an organization’s employees into insider threats by soliciting them to deploy ransomware for a cut of the ransom profits.
Researchers at Abnormal Security identified and blocked a number of emails sent earlier this month to some its customers that offered people $1 million in bitcoin to install DemonWare ransomware. The would-be attackers said they have ties to the DemonWare ransomware group, also known as Black Kingdom or DEMON, they said.
-
Fuchsia, Google’s mysterious new OS, is making its way to more and more Nest devices, and if you happen to own the original Nest Hub, your display might already be running on Fuchsia, even if you don’t know it.
-
There is one thing I need to mention for anyone going the separate iCloud account route on corp devices: you *probably* should make sure you have it logged in from a personal Mac or something like that, or some other place where you can have passcodes sent. The reason is that if you should quit, you lose access to the authorized devices (phone, laptop) which will receive auth codes.
-
Apple says that hash collisions in its CSAM detection system were expected, and not a concern. I’m not convinced that this secondary system was originally part of the design, since it wasn’t discussed in the original specification.
Debian 11 "bullseye" offers more than ~2X performance in certain applications
A few days ago Debian 11 (codenamed "bullseye") stable version was released by the Debian Project. The new Linux distro packs a lot of changes under the hood in terms of feature additions, and more. You can find the details here.
And it seems the new OS also has optimizations geared towards extracting much more performance out of the hardware resources available to it, according to testing conducted by Phoronix.
Using its OpenBenchmarking Linux test suite, the site has assessed the performance of an 80 core-Intel Xeon 8380 Ice Lake 2P system and a 128 core-AMD EPYC 7763 Milan 2P system in the newly unveiled Debian 11 stable compared to the previous Debian 10.10 release.
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Jellyfin is an open-source media streaming system that allows you to manage and stream your media. With Jellyfin, you can organize and share your Media files, TV Shows, Music, and Photos from the web-based interface. Jellyfin can be installed on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Jellyfin on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
Git is a mature, actively maintained open source project originally developed in 2005 by Linus Torvalds, the famous Linux operating system kernel creator. Git is designed for developers that need a pretty straightforward version control system. Most software is collaborative efforts and sometimes can have hundreds of people with commits working on software development projects. It’s essential to track these commits customarily done in branches in most projects before being merged into the master for release. It is easy to review and track down any incorrect commits and revert, leading to a much easier development if anything goes wrong.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Git on Debian 11 Bullseye in three different ways.
-
In the first post of this series, we covered the general idea and benefits of model-driven observability with Juju, but did not dive deep into the idea of contextualization and how it makes observability more actionable. In this post we start addressing what contextualization means in model-driven observability, starting from adding Juju topology metadata added to telemetry, and how that improves the processing and querying the telemetry for charmed applications.
-
RabbitMQ is an open-source enterprise messaging scheme initially based on the Advanced Messaging Queuing Protocol (AMQP) standard but now supports numerous other protocols. Lightweight and easy to deploy on-premises or on the cloud, RabbitMQ is the most popular open-source messaging. To ensure optimal performance of RabbitMQ, it is critical to RabbitMQ monitoring.However, it is challenging for organizations to find Clustered RabbitMQ monitoring tools that provide complete visibility into their infrastructure. Also, check RabbitMQ on Centos8 and documentation rabbitmq site
-
MariaDB is one of the most popular open-source databases next to its originator MySQL. The original creators of MySQL developed MariaDB in response to fears that MySQL will suddenly become a paid service due to Oracle acquiring it in 2010. With its history of doing similar tactics, the developers behind MariaDB have promised to keep it open source and free from such fears as what has happened to MySQL.
MariaDB has become just as popular as MySQL with developers, with features such as advanced clustering with Galera Cluster 4, faster cache/indexes, storage engines, and features/extensions that you won’t find in MySQL.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install MariaDB 10.6 on Debian 11.
