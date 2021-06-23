today's leftovers Postgres set-returning functions that self-memoize as materialized views In episode 2 I mentioned three aspects of pl/python that are reasons to use it instead of pl/pgsql: access to Python modules, metaprogramming, and introspection. In episode 5 I discussed metaprogramming, by which I mean using pl/python to compose and run SQL code. This episode features introspection, by which I mean taking advantage of Python’s inspect module to enable a pl/python function to discover its own name.

Let's write a compiler, part 6: Input and output Now armed with a complete PL/0 compiler, we have a few last bits to clean up. The one I want to cover today is basic input and output. For us, that will mean the ability to print number and input numbers. Shorter than yesterday for sure, but very useful. We won't be printing strings today. That will come later. You can fake it for now with repeated character printing.

[Perl statistics] Monthly Report - July The guilt is killing me every time I delay the monthly report. I finally found time to get this out on 22nd day of the month where I would do that on the very first day of the month in the past. Life can be challenging at times, balancing personal and professional aspect can be difficult, I must confess. In all of these up and down, I have to keep myself motivated and find ways to stay happy. I try to avoid negative thoughts coming on my way and stay positive.

Academy Software Foundation onboards Maxon and Tangent Animation as general members Recently, the Academy Software Foundation (ASWF), the preeminent organization for open source software development in the motion picture and media industries, announced the addition of two new general members: Maxon and Tangent Animation. The news comes as the Academy Software Foundation heads into its annual conference, Open Source Days, a free virtual event which will be held on 4 and 5 August where top Hollywood studios and technology developers come together to share the latest progress on open source tools and standards. [...] The addition of Maxon and Tangent Animation marks continued growth for the ASWF, following the addition of Adobe and the Entertainment Technology Center@USC as members earlier this year. The ASWF has grown significantly in just three years, from 13 founding members to 33 members today, a testament to the importance and scope of open source development across the industry.

Pardus 21.0 Sürümü Yayınlandı TÜBİTAK ULAKBİM tarafından geliştirilmeye devam edilen Pardus’un 21.0 sürümü yayınlandı. Pardus 21.0, Pardus 21 ailesinin ilk sürümüdür. En yeni Pardus’ u hemen şimdi indirebilir, bu sürüm hakkında detaylı bilgi edinmek için sürüm notlarını inceleyebilirsiniz.

25 Years Later: The Original Quake Gets a Remaster for PC and Consoles The first installment in the Quake game series arrived in 1996, a full 25 years ago, when id Software partnered with GT Interactive to publish one of the most game-changing game series of all time. The game implemented new technologies (at that time) like 3D acceleration through OpenGL, and later on, brought support for multiplayer. Presented at today's virtual QuakeCon conference, id Software and Machine Games partnered to develop a Quake remaster with various visual improvements for nostalgic players.

Intel's IWD 1.17 Wireless Daemon Brings More Fixes - Phoronix While it was busy on the hardware side of the house with Intel talking up all of their forthcoming hardware, Intel's open-source software engineers remain very busy working not only to enable their next-generation hardware but other open-source efforts they've invested in like the iNet wireless daemon. IWD has matured well on Linux the past few years as a possible replacement to WPA Supplicant and can integrate with the likes of NetworkManager, systemd-networkd, and Intel's own ConnMan project too.

This Week in Linux 165: PineNote E-Ink Tablet, MATE 1.26, Manjaro 21.1, Zorin OS 16, Slackware | TuxDigital On this episode of This Week in Linux, PineNote: E-Ink Tablet by Pine64, MATE 1.26, Manjaro 21.1, Zorin OS 16, Sparky Linux 6.0, KaOS Linux 21.08, Slackware 15.0 RC1, Kdenlive 21.08, Element Chat Adds Voice Messages, HP Envy x360 Collab with DasGeek, Krita 5.0 Beta. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing and DIY Air Quality Sensor Building RepRap 3D printer · GeekSocket It’s a hacker’s dream to have a 3D printer on their desk. I had seen 3D printers on television when I was in school. I wanted to own a 3D printer since I saw one in real life at the reserved-bit hackerspace. My brother keeps building different mechatronics projects. So, having a 3D printer was going to help him build more complex, precise parts in less time for his projects. In the last couple of years, Creality (and probably other companies too) brought affordable 3D printers to the market. These are available from ₹12-15k on Amazon in India (prices keep fluctuating). While the prices are comparatively less than other printers like Prusa i3, it is still a significant amount of money for us. On top of it, we had questions like, what if it does not work as expected, or keeps failing? Because my brother’s friend has a printer, and he said that only 1 out 3 prints are usually successful for him.

DIY Air Quality Sensor A while back, I stumbled across the AirGradient project – a DIY air quality sensor built on the ESP8266 platform – and thought it would be interesting to build one to track the air quality where I live. AirGradient supports sensors for temperature/humidity, CO2, and – most importantly for air quality – PM2.5. Of course, these are all low-end consumer-grade sensors. I wouldn’t trust them with my lung health, but I figured it’d provide another data point to add to the available local air quality measurements.