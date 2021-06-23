New Videos: Ricing, Unicode Domains, and Manjaro 21.1
People That Spend Time "Configuring"...Are They Wasting Time? - Invidious
Do you like to configure your desktop (aka. ricing)? Do you like playing with different window managers? Do you like configuring extensible text editors like Vim or Emacs? Do you like "playing around" on Linux and learning new things? Some people in the community will tell you that this is a waste of time.
Unicode Domains Are An Absolute Hack - Invidious
I recently discovered that Unicode domains exist so I thought it'd be to explain how this is possible while still keeping the internet compatible with all manor of ancient hardware still in use.
Manjaro 21.1
Today we are looking at Manjaro 21.1. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch, KDE Plasma 5.22, and uses about 1.8GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!
Manjaro 21.1 Run Through - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at Manjaro 21.1, the KDE edition. Enjoy!
GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') released
GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') has been released. It is available for download... [...] If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it.
today's howtos
MX Linux 21 Fluxbox Is Ready for Public Beta Testing as a Full Standalone Edition
Previously available as an add-on to the flagship MX Linux Xfce edition, MX-Fluxbox is now a full standalone edition that you can download for both 64-bit and 32-bit computers, featuring all the goodness of the super lightweight Fluxbox window manager with a few traditional Xfce apps. MX Linux 21 Fluxbox will be released as part of the upcoming MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” release and comes with a limited set of applications pre-installed by default than the flagship edition featuring the Xfce desktop environment, as well as a customized Fluxbox-powered desktop experience.
