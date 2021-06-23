today's howtos
-
Add or Remove User From Group in Linux - Linux Nightly
Linux is a multi-user opertating system. Linux also utilizes groups, which contain a set of user accounts. This makes it easier to assign correct permissions on various files throughout the system.
For example, you could grant read and write access to the office group for a certain file, which means anyone in that group can read or write to the file. This is much more convenient than assigning file permissions to individual user accounts.
In this guide, you’ll learn how to add a user to a group and remove a user from a group in Linux.
-
How to use Xubuntu on Raspberry Pi 4
Xubuntu is an excellent desktop operating system, but did you know you can also use it on the Raspberry Pi 4? That’s right, thanks to Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi, it is possible to run your favorite Linux desktop distribution on the Pi 4. Here’s how to set it up.
-
How to set up and use Qutebrowser web browser on Linux
If you’ve been on the lookout for a web browser for your Linux desktop that you can use without a mouse, this app is for you. Introducing Qutebrowser, the keyboard-based web browser. With it, users can do everything in the browser without leaving the keyboard. Here’s how to get it working.
-
How To Install Apache OpenOffice on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache OpenOffice on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache OpenOffice is a free, open-source, and multi-platform software office suite. It provides a complete bundle of useful office applications like spreadsheets, presentations software, and drawing tools. Although OpenOffice uses a different file format than Microsoft Office, it can still open MS Office files.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Apache OpenOffice on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
Sparky Dist Upgrade script
According to the last Sparky 6.0 release, and created new testing repository for Sparky 7 (next stable), there are 2 separated scripts which lets you upgrade your Sparky installation:
* from Sparky 5 (oldstable) to 6 (stable)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 550 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') released
GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') has been released. It is available for download... [...] If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it.
today's howtos
New Videos: Ricing, Unicode Domains, and Manjaro 21.1
MX Linux 21 Fluxbox Is Ready for Public Beta Testing as a Full Standalone Edition
Previously available as an add-on to the flagship MX Linux Xfce edition, MX-Fluxbox is now a full standalone edition that you can download for both 64-bit and 32-bit computers, featuring all the goodness of the super lightweight Fluxbox window manager with a few traditional Xfce apps. MX Linux 21 Fluxbox will be released as part of the upcoming MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” release and comes with a limited set of applications pre-installed by default than the flagship edition featuring the Xfce desktop environment, as well as a customized Fluxbox-powered desktop experience.
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 55 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 42 min ago