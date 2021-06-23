GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') released
GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') has been released. It is available for download...
[...]
If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it.
-
