Jonathan Carter, Matthew Miller & Debian, Fedora: Community, Cult, Fraud
If a Project is temporary, being a "Project Member" is a nonsense term.
Being a "Project Member" means one thing: being inferior to a real Member.
Debian is not a Project and it is not an organization. Debian is simply a trademark owned by a US organization, Software in the Public Interest, Inc. A "Project Member" is a not a real member of this organization. A "Project Member" doesn't get to attend the annual meeting, nominate for the committee or vote for the committee. Therefore, being a "Project Member" is somewhere between a fudge and a fraud.
Membership is a human rights issue. Membership, like citizenship, confers rights. Using the term "Member" in an insincere manner is a fraud.
Being a "Project Member" in Debian or Fedora is like having your money "invested" with Bernie Madoff or Allen Stanford. Debian memberships, Fedora memberships and Ponzi schemes have a lot in common.
Fedora Developer Ahmad Haghighi has recently written about being erased from Matthew Miller's so called Fedora "Community". Miller has erased Ahmad in much the same way that Hitler erased Jews.
Ahmad's blog was censored by the Fedora Planet. Fortunately, independent developers set up the alternative site WeMakeFedora.org and Ahmad's story can be told today.
