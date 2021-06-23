Linux 5.14-rc7
Linux 5.14-rc7
So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final 5.14. Much of the discussion I saw last week was about things slated for the next merge window, and nothing in here looks particularly strange or scary. Most of the changes here are drivers (GPU and networking stand out), and the rest is pretty random stuff: arch, tracing, core networking, a couple of VM fixes.. So please give this all some final testing to make sure we're all ready for the release, Linus
Linux 5.14 Stable Likely Coming Next Weekend, 5.14-rc7 Released Today - Phoronix
The Linux 5.14 cycle is playing out smoothly and will likely lead to the Linux 5.14 stable kernel release happening next weekend.
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.14-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate. Overall, Linus is happy with where things stand at the moment, so unless any big surprises come about this will be the last release candidate.
Kernel prepatch 5.14-rc7 [LWN.net]
The 5.14-rc7 kernel prepatch has been released. "So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final 5.14."
