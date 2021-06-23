Language Selection

Linux 5.14-rc7

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 22nd of August 2021 11:19:14 PM
Linux
  • Linux 5.14-rc7
    So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute
panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final
5.14. Much of the discussion I saw last week was about things slated
for the next merge window, and nothing in here looks particularly
strange or scary.

Most of the changes here are drivers (GPU and networking stand out),
and the rest is pretty random stuff: arch, tracing, core networking, a
couple of VM fixes..

So please give this all some final testing to make sure we're all
ready for the release,

            Linus
  • Linux 5.14 Stable Likely Coming Next Weekend, 5.14-rc7 Released Today - Phoronix

    The Linux 5.14 cycle is playing out smoothly and will likely lead to the Linux 5.14 stable kernel release happening next weekend.

    Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.14-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate. Overall, Linus is happy with where things stand at the moment, so unless any big surprises come about this will be the last release candidate.

  • Kernel prepatch 5.14-rc7 [LWN.net]

    The 5.14-rc7 kernel prepatch has been released. "So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final 5.14."

GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') released

GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') has been released. It is available for download... [...] If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it. Read more

  • Add or Remove User From Group in Linux - Linux Nightly

    Linux is a multi-user opertating system. Linux also utilizes groups, which contain a set of user accounts. This makes it easier to assign correct permissions on various files throughout the system. For example, you could grant read and write access to the office group for a certain file, which means anyone in that group can read or write to the file. This is much more convenient than assigning file permissions to individual user accounts. In this guide, you’ll learn how to add a user to a group and remove a user from a group in Linux.

  • How to use Xubuntu on Raspberry Pi 4

    Xubuntu is an excellent desktop operating system, but did you know you can also use it on the Raspberry Pi 4? That’s right, thanks to Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi, it is possible to run your favorite Linux desktop distribution on the Pi 4. Here’s how to set it up.

  • How to set up and use Qutebrowser web browser on Linux

    If you’ve been on the lookout for a web browser for your Linux desktop that you can use without a mouse, this app is for you. Introducing Qutebrowser, the keyboard-based web browser. With it, users can do everything in the browser without leaving the keyboard. Here’s how to get it working.

  • How To Install Apache OpenOffice on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache OpenOffice on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache OpenOffice is a free, open-source, and multi-platform software office suite. It provides a complete bundle of useful office applications like spreadsheets, presentations software, and drawing tools. Although OpenOffice uses a different file format than Microsoft Office, it can still open MS Office files. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Apache OpenOffice on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • Sparky Dist Upgrade script

    According to the last Sparky 6.0 release, and created new testing repository for Sparky 7 (next stable), there are 2 separated scripts which lets you upgrade your Sparky installation: * from Sparky 5 (oldstable) to 6 (stable)

New Videos: Ricing, Unicode Domains, and Manjaro 21.1

  • People That Spend Time "Configuring"...Are They Wasting Time? - Invidious

    Do you like to configure your desktop (aka. ricing)? Do you like playing with different window managers? Do you like configuring extensible text editors like Vim or Emacs? Do you like "playing around" on Linux and learning new things? Some people in the community will tell you that this is a waste of time.

  • Unicode Domains Are An Absolute Hack - Invidious

    I recently discovered that Unicode domains exist so I thought it'd be to explain how this is possible while still keeping the internet compatible with all manor of ancient hardware still in use.

  • Manjaro 21.1

    Today we are looking at Manjaro 21.1. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch, KDE Plasma 5.22, and uses about 1.8GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Manjaro 21.1 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at Manjaro 21.1, the KDE edition. Enjoy!

MX Linux 21 Fluxbox Is Ready for Public Beta Testing as a Full Standalone Edition

Previously available as an add-on to the flagship MX Linux Xfce edition, MX-Fluxbox is now a full standalone edition that you can download for both 64-bit and 32-bit computers, featuring all the goodness of the super lightweight Fluxbox window manager with a few traditional Xfce apps. MX Linux 21 Fluxbox will be released as part of the upcoming MX Linux 21 “Wildflower” release and comes with a limited set of applications pre-installed by default than the flagship edition featuring the Xfce desktop environment, as well as a customized Fluxbox-powered desktop experience. Read more

