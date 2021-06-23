MyGNUHealth maintenance release 1.0.4 is out!
Dear community
I am pleased to announce the maintanance release 1.0.4 from MyGNUHealth, the GNUHealth Personal Health Record.
It fixes plotting issues when matplotlib uses unsorted records or dup batch inputs.
You can see the Changelog at GNU Savannah mercurial server.
The package is at GNU.org, the Python Package Index (PyPi) and different GNU/Linux distributions.
Happy and healthy hacking!
Luis
-
