Kernel: M1/Asahi, Reiser4/Reiser5, and DG2

Linux
  • Linux On The Apple M1 Can Now Boot To The GNOME Desktop But Lacking Acceleration - Phoronix

    Running Linux on the Apple M1 with various out-of-tree patches is now capable of booting to a GNOME desktop albeit lacking any OpenGL/graphics acceleration.

    Alyssa Rosenzweig as one of the prominent Asahi Linux developers working to port Linux to the Apple M1 announced the milestone this evening. She was able to get Debian booted on the Apple M1 to reaching the GNOME Shell desktop environment.

  • Reiser4/Reiser5 File-System Driver Updated For Linux 5.13 - Phoronix

    While Linux 5.14 stable is expected next weekend, the Reiser4 (and experimental Reiser5) file-system driver code has been finally updated for compatibility with the Linux 5.13 kernel series.

    Reiser5 is promising on the technical front with many significant feature improvements over Reiser4 but neither have a clear trajectory at this point for getting mainlined into the Linux kernel due to no major corporate backing and the past connection to convicted murderer Hans Reiser.

  • Intel Posts Patches Bringing Up DG2/Alchemist Discrete Video Memory For Linux

    Since the start of July we've seen Intel beginning Linux support patches for their DG2 graphics card that is now known by the "Alchemist" codename. There's been several rounds of DG2 patches since they started publicly pushing out the code -- including some notable work like DisplayPort 2.0 bring-up -- while sent out this Sunday is another important piece of the puzzle: getting the device memory (the dedicated vRAM) actually working with the open-source driver.

    Getting the device local memory working for DG2/Alchemist is obviously critical and also one of the areas where the bring-up around DG1 took a while since the open-source Intel Linux graphics driver previously has only ever needed to deal with system memory for the integrated graphics of prior generations. So since they began the DG1 bring-up they've had to restructure the driver to introduce the notion of device local memory while retaining the shared system memory code, beginning to work on TTM memory management support for managing that device memory, and various other changes now that Intel is entering the discrete graphics space with their forthcoming ARC graphics cards.

Linux 5.14-rc7

  • Linux 5.14-rc7
    So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute
panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final
5.14. Much of the discussion I saw last week was about things slated
for the next merge window, and nothing in here looks particularly
strange or scary.

Most of the changes here are drivers (GPU and networking stand out),
and the rest is pretty random stuff: arch, tracing, core networking, a
couple of VM fixes..

So please give this all some final testing to make sure we're all
ready for the release,

            Linus
  • Linux 5.14 Stable Likely Coming Next Weekend, 5.14-rc7 Released Today - Phoronix

    The Linux 5.14 cycle is playing out smoothly and will likely lead to the Linux 5.14 stable kernel release happening next weekend. Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.14-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate. Overall, Linus is happy with where things stand at the moment, so unless any big surprises come about this will be the last release candidate.

  • Kernel prepatch 5.14-rc7 [LWN.net]

    The 5.14-rc7 kernel prepatch has been released. "So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final 5.14."

Jonathan Carter, Matthew Miller & Debian, Fedora: Community, Cult, Fraud

If a Project is temporary, being a "Project Member" is a nonsense term. Being a "Project Member" means one thing: being inferior to a real Member. Debian is not a Project and it is not an organization. Debian is simply a trademark owned by a US organization, Software in the Public Interest, Inc. A "Project Member" is a not a real member of this organization. A "Project Member" doesn't get to attend the annual meeting, nominate for the committee or vote for the committee. Therefore, being a "Project Member" is somewhere between a fudge and a fraud. Membership is a human rights issue. Membership, like citizenship, confers rights. Using the term "Member" in an insincere manner is a fraud. Being a "Project Member" in Debian or Fedora is like having your money "invested" with Bernie Madoff or Allen Stanford. Debian memberships, Fedora memberships and Ponzi schemes have a lot in common. Fedora Developer Ahmad Haghighi has recently written about being erased from Matthew Miller's so called Fedora "Community". Miller has erased Ahmad in much the same way that Hitler erased Jews. Ahmad's blog was censored by the Fedora Planet. Fortunately, independent developers set up the alternative site WeMakeFedora.org and Ahmad's story can be told today. Read more

GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') released

GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') has been released. It is available for download... [...] If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it. Read more

  • Add or Remove User From Group in Linux - Linux Nightly

    Linux is a multi-user opertating system. Linux also utilizes groups, which contain a set of user accounts. This makes it easier to assign correct permissions on various files throughout the system. For example, you could grant read and write access to the office group for a certain file, which means anyone in that group can read or write to the file. This is much more convenient than assigning file permissions to individual user accounts. In this guide, you’ll learn how to add a user to a group and remove a user from a group in Linux.

  • How to use Xubuntu on Raspberry Pi 4

    Xubuntu is an excellent desktop operating system, but did you know you can also use it on the Raspberry Pi 4? That’s right, thanks to Ubuntu for Raspberry Pi, it is possible to run your favorite Linux desktop distribution on the Pi 4. Here’s how to set it up.

  • How to set up and use Qutebrowser web browser on Linux

    If you’ve been on the lookout for a web browser for your Linux desktop that you can use without a mouse, this app is for you. Introducing Qutebrowser, the keyboard-based web browser. With it, users can do everything in the browser without leaving the keyboard. Here’s how to get it working.

  • How To Install Apache OpenOffice on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache OpenOffice on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache OpenOffice is a free, open-source, and multi-platform software office suite. It provides a complete bundle of useful office applications like spreadsheets, presentations software, and drawing tools. Although OpenOffice uses a different file format than Microsoft Office, it can still open MS Office files. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Apache OpenOffice on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • Sparky Dist Upgrade script

    According to the last Sparky 6.0 release, and created new testing repository for Sparky 7 (next stable), there are 2 separated scripts which lets you upgrade your Sparky installation: * from Sparky 5 (oldstable) to 6 (stable)

