If a Project is temporary, being a "Project Member" is a nonsense term. Being a "Project Member" means one thing: being inferior to a real Member. Debian is not a Project and it is not an organization. Debian is simply a trademark owned by a US organization, Software in the Public Interest, Inc. A "Project Member" is a not a real member of this organization. A "Project Member" doesn't get to attend the annual meeting, nominate for the committee or vote for the committee. Therefore, being a "Project Member" is somewhere between a fudge and a fraud. Membership is a human rights issue. Membership, like citizenship, confers rights. Using the term "Member" in an insincere manner is a fraud. Being a "Project Member" in Debian or Fedora is like having your money "invested" with Bernie Madoff or Allen Stanford. Debian memberships, Fedora memberships and Ponzi schemes have a lot in common. Fedora Developer Ahmad Haghighi has recently written about being erased from Matthew Miller's so called Fedora "Community". Miller has erased Ahmad in much the same way that Hitler erased Jews. Ahmad's blog was censored by the Fedora Planet. Fortunately, independent developers set up the alternative site WeMakeFedora.org and Ahmad's story can be told today.

The 5.14-rc7 kernel prepatch has been released. "So things continue to look normal, and unless there is any last-minute panic this upcoming week, this is likely the last rc before a final 5.14."

The Linux 5.14 cycle is playing out smoothly and will likely lead to the Linux 5.14 stable kernel release happening next weekend. Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.14-rc7 as the newest weekly test candidate. Overall, Linus is happy with where things stand at the moment, so unless any big surprises come about this will be the last release candidate.

GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') released GNU Parallel 20210822 ('Kabul') has been released. It is available for download... [...] If you like GNU Parallel record a video testimonial: Say who you are, what you use GNU Parallel for, how it helps you, and what you like most about it. Include a command that uses GNU Parallel if you feel like it.