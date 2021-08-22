Security: Post Office, Phone Scam, and Microsoft Failing
-
Post Office is new prime target in UK parcel delivery phishing attacks
The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the closure of many bricks and mortar retail stores, forcing UK consumers to adopt online shopping more than ever before. This trend has largely continued in spite of many stores since reopening, as millions of consumers have become accustomed to the practical benefits of online shopping.
Along with this increased volume of online shopping came a new trend of phishing attacks where cybercriminals impersonate parcel delivery companies in an attempt to steal financial details from their victims. Royal Mail and Hermes were popular targets for these types of attack, but most new attacks now impersonate the Post Office.
[...]
These attacks can be surprisingly effective, as when a consumer makes an online purchase, it is not always apparent who will be responsible for delivering it. This can also be true when placing repeat orders with the same company - for example, Amazon UK uses several different delivery companies but does not let the customer choose which one they want to use, nor does it indicate at the time of purchase which one will be used.
Hence when the customer receives an unsolicited text message regarding a parcel that could not be delivered, any victim who has recently placed an order online could easily regard it as an expected text message and fall for the attack regardless of which parcel company the phishing site impersonates.
-
How I Got Suckered by an (Alleged) $10M Phone Scam
-
Pakistan's tax office services go dark after migration project goes awry [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO is huge; it's not suitable for serious work]
A Hyper-V attack is certainly a plausible explanation for the incident, as CVE-2021-28476 can crash hosts. The bug was patched in May 2021 but the FBR would hardly be alone in being a few months behind on patching.
-
Education Sector Sees Cyber Attacks Jump, Check Point Says [iophk: Windows TCO]
Organizations around the world suffered a jump in cyberattacks in July as compared to the first half of the year, with education the most impacted sector and Israel one of the most affected countries, Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies said in a blog post.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Plasma 5.23 - New Features and Release Dates
We round up the features of KDE Plasma 5.23 (upcoming) in this post, with major highlights and download/testing instructions.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 22nd, 2021
This has been a great week for Linux news as we got new major releases of Manjaro, Zorin OS, SparkyLinux, MATE desktop, IPFire, and LibreOffice. On top of that, Ubuntu users got a new Linux kernel update, and gamers can now play even more Windows games with Valve’s newest Proton release. For bleeding-edgers, there’s new beta releases of Krita 5.0 and MX Linux 21 Fluxbox, which is now a standalone edition for Fluxbox lovers. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 22nd, 2021, below!
How AutoKey can make repetitive tasks, like configuring Netplan, easier
I have a lot of repetitive tasks I do throughout the day. For example, I have to type out the same long header for articles regularly. At one point, I saved a file that contained the header contents but realized using it caused me extra clicks, all of which amounted to making my day a bit less efficient. There are also the Netplan configurations I make daily. I frequently deploy Ubuntu Server as a virtual machine, and having to always configure networking is just one more step I don't want to have to take. That's why I employ a little Linux tool called AutoKey, which is a GUI application for creating boilerplate text files and more complicated macros that can be used for just about anything. Once you've created a new "phrase" you can assign the phrase a hotkey. With the phrase complete, all you have to do is hit the hotkey and the phrase is then added to the document you are using. AutoKey also allows you to create "scripts," which are more advanced options that allow you to do things like open applications/files/folders, control window and mouse events, display menu entries to select from, and other things. I'm going to show you how to install AutoKey on a Debian-based distribution and then walk you through how to create a phrase that will paste the contents of Netplan into an open file.
Kernel: M1/Asahi, Reiser4/Reiser5, and DG2
Recent comments
2 min 12 sec ago
4 min 2 sec ago
29 min 49 sec ago
35 min 18 sec ago
42 min 14 sec ago
2 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago